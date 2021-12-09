Gary Neville calls on ‘worst kind of leader’ Boris Johnson to step down as PM





Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville blasted Boris Johnson after it emerged the PM broke coronavirus rules last year and hosted a secret Christmas party in Downing Street Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Neville unleashes scathing attack on PM at lockdown party

Gary Neville called Boris Johnson the “worst kind of leader” in a scathing attack on the Prime Minister. The former Manchester United captain has slammed Johnson following reports the UK government is expected to impose new coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday. The news comes on the heels of the explosive story that Johnson and around 40 of his aides threw a Christmas party last year, ignoring their own guidelines as the nation was urged to limit social contact with friends and the family during the holiday season. In a rant Neville posted on Twitter, the former Red Devils skipper blasted, “Reports that Boris Johnson will announce a press conference at 5:30 pm The distraction tactic is now predictable. Join the debate! Should there be stricter rules with the increase in Covid cases? Let us know your thoughts below.













Picture: Getty Images)

“We’ve seen that over the past couple of years. This guy lacks integrity. He lies to us constantly. The falsehoods that come out of number 10 are just constant. “Not only that, but he’s the worst type of leader. Someone who expects his team to go down with him and come out and lie for him. His ministers and MPs are constantly forced to do that and that is enough. “ The player-turned-expert then called for Johnson’s resignation, echoing the thoughts of Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford, who made similar remarks during the Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s not even a party or social gathering on December 18,” Neville added. “Or a secret Santa Claus or some cheese and wine. It’s about having a guy on top of our country who thinks he can take us all for a ride and laugh at us.













Picture: @ GNev2 on Twitter)















Picture: @ GNev2 on Twitter)

“He does it over and over again. It can’t be given up. Now is the time to get this guy out of number 10 and start bringing some standards back in politics.” Neville continued his criticism with a series of tweets, one calling the Prime Minister’s action “vile” and another reading, “This guy is beyond help.” With the increase in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, Downing Street will implement Plan B ‘with the aim of stopping the spread before Christmas. Football fans are expected to be affected by new government restrictions, Premier League supporters are expected to need a vaccination passport to enter stadiums. Johnson, who denies there was a party last December, felt the heat in the married quarters, with Labor MP Rosena Allin-Khan asking “how does he sleep at night?” He responded by saying, “The party opposite and the other party opposite will continue to play politics, I will get to work. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/gary-neville-boris-johnson-resign-25648327 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos