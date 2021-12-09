Boris Johnson’s credibility questioned as he tightens coronavirus restrictions – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tightened coronavirus restrictions in England, insisting the move was by no means an attempt to distract from a scandal over whether his staff organized whether or not a party during the lockdown last year.

The prime minister announced on Wednesday that the country would move to so-called Plan B restrictions, imposing masks, encouraging working from home and requiring people to present a vaccination certificate or negative COVID test before entering major places.

Johnson told a Westminster press conference that stricter measures were “proportionate and reasonable” in the face of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Many members from across politics and the public have more widely questioned his motives, the day after images leaked showing Downing Street assistants joking about a No 10 Christmas party that allegedly violated lockdown rules as they rehearsed for media briefings last year.

For a week since the Daily Mirror’s first report prime minister’s staff threw a Christmas party, the government insisted that no rule had been broken. Minister after Minister, they took to the airwaves to rehearse the defense, with Police Minister Kit Malthouse telling BBC Breakfast: “I don’t even know if an event took place, but if it does, no rules. has not been violated.

Then, following the leaked images, government spokeswoman Allegra Stratton resigned. In her tearful resignation video earlier Wednesday, she said the clip has become a distraction from the fight against the virus.

With his credibility severely damaged, the Prime Minister’s message was a difficult one to get across.

“Why should people at home listen to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State [Sajid Javid] do things the people who work at 10 Downing Street aren’t ready to do? Mark Harper, a former Conservative chief whip, called Wednesday night in the House of Commons.

Johnson’s botched handling of a series of crises in recent weeks “really weighs on the minds of Tory MPs,” according to a former cabinet minister, speaking on condition of anonymity so he could be frank.

While Johnson is unlikely to face a serious short-term challenge, the latest scandal could hardly have come at a worse time.

“People say we’re sort of making an announcement to coincide with political events,” Johnson said. “Well actually imagine if this step was delayed due to political events of some sort what people would say then?” You must act to protect public health when you have clear evidence. “

On the contrary, his reasoning has fueled the anger of the Conservatives in some quarters.

“Based on the evidence we have seen so far, I think it is difficult to justify these additional measures,” former Cabinet minister Liam Fox told MPs, while the full-back MP ban Philip Davies described the decision as “the latest in a long series of arbitrary and unnecessary measures”. socialist measures supported by socialists across the house.

Eyes on the polls

Much of Johnson’s popularity in his own ranks rested on his ability to win the election, so public anger over the party’s allegations did little to improve the mood in Westminster.

A instant poll by Savanta ComRes published Wednesday revealed that more than half of voters believe Johnson should resign. Even a significant number of Tory supporters agreed the prime minister should leave, with a third calling for his resignation.

The Tories face a electoral test next week in North Shropshire, where a by-election is held to replace disgraced former Cabinet minister Owen Paterson.

“The surprise would be if we won,” said the former minister quoted above, echoing the view of many MPs that voters are likely to punish Tories for Johnson’s perceived incompetence.

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON APPROVAL For more survey data from across Europe, visit POLITICS Poll polls.

While the mood for the party was quite grim on Wednesday night, even his critics say Johnson’s post as prime minister is not yet ‘unrecoverable’. He could “fine tune” his operation and bring some of the talented people in the backbench into the government, the former minister said.

A Tory adviser not officially authorized to speak said it was unclear whether the damage Johnson had done to his relationship with MPs was “long-term damage or shorter-term pain.”

“There are a lot of people in Whitehall who are pretty upset. ministers and [special advisers] that’s just like ‘you know he made us all look like wankers.’ I think everyone feels pretty bad about all of this.