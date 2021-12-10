New York Attorney General Letitia James has bad news for Donald Trump





A question that is never far from the minds of millions of people is the question of Donald Trump, and whether or not hell will really be held responsible for a life of corruption that would make Al Capone blush. Unfortunately, we do not have an answer for this at the moment. Corn! Two recent developments suggest the ex-president should be somewhat concerned about his future.

Currently the subject of numerous criminal investigations and in the face of a clown car prosecution, these updates relate to the Trump Organization’s New York Attorney General’s fraud investigation. The first, according to the Washington Post, is that New York AG Letitia James asked Trump to sit for a deposition on January 7. in July was charged, alongside his longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, with more than a dozen crimes, including conspiracy, robbery and multiple counts of tax evasion and falsification of records . (The Trump and Weisselberg cases have pleaded not guilty.) Right now, James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who laid the July charges, are determining whether the Trump organization has broken the law by inflating the value of its properties to make them attractive. to lenders, while deflating them to minimize its tax bills. For example, in 2012, when the Trump Organization listed its assets for potential lenders, it said that an office building it owns at 40 Wall Street was worth $ 527 million; months later, he told property tax officials the building was worth $ 16.7 million. Elsewhere, a California golf club was valued at $ 900,000 or $ 25 million, depending on the public, while an estate in the suburbs of New York City ranged from $ 56 million to $ 291 million, which the public said. experts, is very unusual.

If Trump refused to appear for James’ deposition, and if history is any guide, he could the AG could sue him in an attempt to force him to comply. In 2020, Jamess’ office subpoenaed Eric Trump, who initially refused to comply, before agreeing to sit for questioning in the fall. Earlier this year, a judge forced the ex-president to be deposed in a case accusing his security officers of assaulting protesters in 2015. Although details of the four-and-a-half-hour ordeal are not yet forthcoming been made public, Trump biographer Tim OBrien has a pretty good idea of ​​how it went. It can’t be scripted, and it’s misguided, and he often doesn’t understand that the process is about events and facts, rather than performance art, OBrien told the Post. (In 2007, after Trump sued OBrien for his unflattering but accurate portrayal of the guy, OBrien’s lawyers confronted him with dozens of his own lies. In 2009, a judge dismissed the Trumps v OBrien case. In December 2020 and February 2021, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., respectively, were sworn in by the DC Attorney General, and it certainly looked like they were lying about their involvement in their father’s inauguration. Problems with depositions therefore seem to be a family affair.

Meanwhile, if Trump thought he was only months away from getting rid of James, who shut down the ex-president’s foundation in 2019 for illegally defrauding charity, he has a big surprise.

By CNN:

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she was ending her candidacy for state governor and running for re-election instead. I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general, James said in a statement Thursday. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to complete the work.

James entered the race at the end of October, immediately becoming the main challenger to moderate Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic Lieutenant Governor who replaced former Governor Andrew Cuomo after his resignation this summer amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

