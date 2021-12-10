Politics
Can the summit on the democracy which divides Bidens deliver? | Joe biden
MPart of the two-day Joe Bidens pre-commentary Summit for Democracy has been a diplomatic version of a charity ball: long discussions about the guest list and how guests will present themselves, and very little about its supposedly noble purpose.
Potentially a rallying point for democracy, after the West’s crushing setback in Afghanistan, the summit did not receive glowing notice, even from those invited.
Unfocused, unnecessarily divided, an NGO merry-go-round or an extended photoshoot were some of the nicest trails.
There were also extinguished noises. Hungary, the only EU state not to be on the list of 110 invited countries, responded by trying to prevent the EU from participating in the virtual event. Potentates in the Middle East also excluded by Biden, such as the United Arab Emirates, have quietly highlighted the competition between France and the United States to sell the country’s jets.
When Biden promised during the presidential campaign to hold the summit, the goal seemed to be to draw a line with Donald Trump’s authoritarian allies and restore the Americas to the world as a champion of human rights and freedom.
Democracy does not happen by chance, Biden said in February. We must defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it. The summit aimed as much to protect as to promote democracy, while being a conscious response to American Declinists.
Not surprisingly, the greatest ideological and social barrier against the summit came from its implicit targets: Russia and China. The two countries ambassadors in Washington have even wrote a joint article denounce the event as a product of Cold War thought. Russia also released a separate 2,000-word statement detailing the failures of American democracy, covering corporate manipulation of the media, the illegal application of democracy abroad, or the false accusation that the 2020 election could have been stolen from Donald Trump.
China, furious that Taiwan was on the guest list, released a lengthy white paper on the superiorities of the Chinese model of democracy. This echoes the assertion by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who argued in a speech in April 2021 that democracy is not Coca-Cola where the United States produces the original syrup and the whole world. has a flavor. If there is only one model, once civilization is on the planet, the world will lose its vitality and be devoid of growth.
The white paper explains that there is no fixed model of democracy; it manifests in many forms. The principles of one person, one voice, and inter-party competition that underpin the Western electoral system are propagated by them as the sole criterion of democracy.
China has chosen a path to democracy suited to a large country with a large population. As a long-populated country plagued by weak economic foundations, China strives to strike a balance between democracy and development. The priority always remains development, which is facilitated by democracy and in turn stimulates the development of democracy. China has never engaged in empty rhetoric about democracy, regardless of a country’s stage of development.
He continues: In China, there are no opposition parties. But the Chinese political party system is not a one-party system. Nor is it a situation in which several parties compete for power and take turns governing. It is a multi-party cooperation system in which the Chinese Communist Party exercises state power.
At one point, the newspaper dramatically becomes confused about how democracy and dictatorship coexist in China. Concepts like media freedom and judicial independence are completely absent from the white paper, or any explanation of how the Chinese nation has ever chosen for the party to decide the national interest on its own.
The fact that Russia and China have gone to such lengths to defend their democracies suggests that the summit has at least touched a sore spot, or that autocracies are feeling so emboldened by the state of American democracy that they feel like ‘they can mount a credible counteroffensive.
Daniel Fried, former US ambassador to Poland, fears it is the latter. Authoritarians are serious. It is not abstract. Tyrants start wars. Putin threatens a generalized war with Ukraine. He thinks his time has come again and that democracy is on the wane. We’ve seen this movie before and it doesn’t end well. It’s the 1930s once again. There is no more urgent task than for democracies to renew themselves.
But the gravity of the moment did not prevent the summit from being attacked from the right and from the left in the west. Dr Colin Dueck, a Republican-oriented professor speaking at the Heritage Foundation, predicts the summit will be a virtue signaling gossip party. He also suggested that the event will highlight how human rights are simply not at the center of Bidens’ US foreign policy, despite his rhetoric. It refers to countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt with which Biden has agreements. It is a campaign position not a government position.
Daniel Larison, writing from the left in Responsible Statecraft, takes a similar position. As the bad guys win today, at least part of the explanation is that some of them were given carte blanche from Washington to imprison and kill their critics, destabilize other countries and commit war crimes in reckless military interventions.
So if the Biden Democracy Summit is to break through a wall of skepticism and not be presented as yet another Zoom call to NGOs, it needs granular deliverables or at least lines of work that can be continued over the course of it. ‘next year.
The summit’s organizers promised that it would focus on three main pillars: tackling authoritarianism, tackling corruption and promoting respect for human rights. The question of technology will go through all three.
On the surface, the inclusion of corruption as the summit’s theme is an oddity, but according to the Ben Judah Atlantic Councils, it reflects a position that corruption is not about bad individual actors, but about bad systems that authoritarians exploit.
Other announcements are coming out. Biden has confirmed he will organize a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics. The United States will provide a big dollop of money for the recently launched International Fund for Public Service Media. A new round of human rights sanctions is expected to be announced. Various civil society alliances around technology, corruption and human rights began to emerge.
The fact that Belarusian activists or Hong Kong activist Nathan Law will speak, amid a series of self-organized fringe events, shows that the organizers recognize that it cannot be an event belonging to the United States, or even just government owned.
Judah says he is impressed by the quality of the anti-corruption strategy that the administration has just released after a period of worrying silence on the issues. It looks like they’ll go to the top with some really solid ideas, something they didn’t have before the G7 or Cop26.
