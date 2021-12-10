At the Biden Democracy Summit, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for democratic principles in global governance





Modi reminded today’s session that on this exact date, 75 years ago, the Constituent Assembly of India held its first session. He highlighted India’s civilizational ethics as one of the original sources of democracy

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate virtually in the first democracy summit. According to the sources, this virtual summit envisages the participation of leaders from government, civil society and the private sector. It includes many activities in different formats, details of which can be viewed on the US Department of State website. As the world’s largest democracy, India hailed this innovative initiative. India has always been ready to share its experiences with other democracies, sources said. Sources suggest that, as a special gesture, Modi was invited to participate in the key leaders plenary session hosted by Biden. This closed-door session saw interventions from 12 selected countries, including India. The second leaders’ plenary session was hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, sources said. Modi will deliver India’s national statement tomorrow which will be made public. According to sources, Modi recalled during today’s session that on exactly this date 75 years ago, the Constituent Assembly of India held its first session. He pointed to India’s civilizational ethics as one of the original sources of democracy. Modi said the democratic spirit, including respect for the rule of law and pluralistic ethics, is ingrained among Indians. He said the Indian diaspora wear it as well, contributing to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes, sources said. Sources further said that Modi stressed the need for democratic countries to respect the values ​​enshrined in their constitutions. He also highlighted the sensitivity, accountability, participation and direction of reform as four pillars of Indian democratic governance. He stressed that the principles of democracy should also guide global governance; and that given the capacity of technologies to have a positive or negative impact on democracy, technology companies should help to preserve open and democratic societies. On Friday, Modi will deliver India’s national statement. This will be open to the public. Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

