Turkey and Arab world prefer cooperation over conflict

A changing geopolitical landscape has seen Ankara and its former Gulf rivals rethink their policies towards each other.

Relations between Turkey and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of strained relations – a rapid rapprochement that has occurred in the space of a year.

Following attempts to reestablish relations with Saudi Arabia and Egypt in early summer, the Middle East witnessed yet another seismic geopolitical shift after Turkey and the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) have decided to get rid of their differences and turn a new leaf in their bilateral relationship.

The visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) to Ankara in November to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led to the announcement of a $ 10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, including several agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in sectors such as energy and health.

Then on Monday, before embarking on a two-day trip to Qatar, Erdogan said he welcomed “the reopening of dialogue and diplomatic efforts to avoid misunderstandings in the Gulf region.”

“We will continue to develop our relations with our Gulf brothers, without distinction, within the framework of our common interests and mutual respect”, underlined the Turkish president.

Quicksands

Ankara’s relations with Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Cairo were far from cordial in recent years.

After the failed coup of July 2016, Turkey stressed that the United Arab Emirates collaboration during the launch of the aborted attempt.

Relations have deteriorated further after the blockade of Turkey’s ally Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in 2017.

Frigid Turkish-Saudi relations were set to crumble after the murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Tensions continued to be fueled by the involvement of each country in regional conflicts and support for opposing parties. The Syrian civil war, the conflicts in Yemen and Libya, and the political transition in Tunisia have become avenues where confrontations have been played out.

Turkey last year accused the UAE of destabilizing the region with its involvement in Libya and Yemen, while Abu Dhabi and other Arab states criticized Turkey’s military and political actions. The disagreements also spread to the eastern Mediterranean.

This mistrust of course manifested itself especially after the uprisings of the Arab Spring ten years ago, when the perceived threat of the Gulf monarchies peaked as popular uprisings toppled autocratic regimes.

The Gulf monarchies supported the counterrevolutionaries throughout the uprisings while Turkey encouraged the initiatives and efforts of the peoples of the region who demanded democratization and supported the forces committed to overthrowing the autocrats in the region.

This led to the adoption of an “aggressive security-oriented approach” which saw Turkey as a major threat, noted Gonul Tol, director of the Center for Turkish Studies at the Middle East Institute.

But now the Arab trio of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have realized that an aggressive approach to post-Arab Spring foreign policy is not working, Tol added.

Meanwhile, the UAE and Bahrain have taken steps to normalize their relations with Israel, signaling that the Gulf is moving towards a new security-focused approach as US hegemony in the region begins to shift. decline.

TRT editor-in-chief Yusuf Erim believe increased diplomatic overtures “should not be seen in isolation but rather as part of a larger whole that shows changing dynamics in the region”.

“The election of US President Joe Biden, the lifting of the CCG blockade on Qatar, the Aramco attack [in Saudi Arabia], a possible return of the Iranian nuclear deal “are some of the events which have accelerated the rapprochement, he said.

Among other reasons, Erim pointed to Washington’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Biden administration’s focus on China as an impetus to forge new alliances.

Economic diplomacy

One of the reasons why it has been suggested to normalize the relationship is the economic benefits for all parties involved.

There is a good reason for this, especially given the pandemic-induced cataclysm that many economies across the world have experienced.

Ankara is looking for reliable foreign investments in order to speed up cash flow, and the Gulf states are also looking for profitable investments. This creates a win-win situation for the region.

Qatar is already providing Turkey with the equivalent of $ 15 billion in currency swaps, a limit that was raised from the $ 5 billion offered in May 2020. Following MBZ’s visit last month, it appeared that the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were exploring a $ 5 billion currency swap to strengthen Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves.

The import-oriented Gulf economies also have strong ties with a huge market like Turkey, which has a strong manufacturing base.

Istanbul’s financial center, a flagship project slated to launch midway through 2022, has recently sparked a great appetite for investment from Arab countries.

“I see Turkey as a rising bull market. Foreign interest is quite high, especially when it comes to real estate, financial technology, information technology, agriculture, manufacturing, industry, health, education, banking and finance. We are working on six or seven major projects. noted Izzat Dajani, vice chairman of the board of Egyptian investment advisory firm Capital Compass.

Dajani pointed out that with major disruptions to global production and logistics in the wake of the pandemic, Turkey offers an attractive foreign investment landscape thanks to its strategic location, business opportunities, labor pool. skilled work and its competitive exchange rate.

But will economic interests be enough to mask political differences?

Some observers believe that the focus will be on managing and solving problems over time, and while there will be an increase in regional cooperation, a certain degree of competition and mistrust may remain for some time. .

The personal animosities that have built up over the years would make it difficult to return to normal and could be limited to defusing their rivalry, noted Galip Dalay, Fellow of the German Institute for Political and Security Affairs.

“This is most evident in Libya, where none of them have really changed their position, but they are not actively stepping up,” he said. Al jazeera.

