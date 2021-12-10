Donald Trumps media SPAC is the spirit of the times wrapped in a complex financial instrument





December 11, 2021

IT’S LIKE the punchline of a joke. What do you get if you cross paths with Wall Street’s new financial toy with Donald Trump’s attempt to start a social media company? A Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.

On December 6, Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that entered into an agreement to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, the media company founded by Mr. Trump, revealed in a regulatory filing that the SEC, Wall Street’s main regulator, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a stock exchange watchdog, had investigated the transactions of the companies. The question is whether Digital World and Trump Media agreed to merge before Digital World raised funds from investors.

A PSPC, also known as a blank check company, is a special type of financial vehicle. This is a shell company that raises funds from investors by going public and then looks for a private company to merge with. There are fewer disclosure requirements for companies going public by merger, rather than debuting through an IPO. This gives companies chosen by PSPC bosses an easier path to the IPO.

It is important that PSPC is created independently and chooses the cabinet, not the other way around. A new PSPC boss should seek out the best possible company to enter the public market. But a company that seeks or encourages the creation of a SAVS with the aim of making it public is trying to carry out pure regulatory arbitrage. This tends to irritate regulators.

There are two reasons to suspect that Digital World and Trump Media may have pre-arranged their merger. The first is how quickly it happened. Most PSPCs hunt for months, sometimes over a year, to find a target. Digital World raised $ 288 million on September 8 and announced the merger with Trump Media six weeks later on October 20.

The second is that Patrick Orlando, now boss of Digital World, was apparently talking about a deal with Mr. Trump’s representatives as early as April, according to the New York Times. In documents filed with the SEC on May 25, Digital World said it had neither selected nor entered into substantive discussions with a merger target. Around July, before the Digital Worlds fundraiser, a Trump Media executive said the company had entered into an exclusive deal to merge with an unidentified PSPC.

At the time, Mr. Orlando was the boss of many SAVS. He could have represented any of them on the call along with Mr. Trump’s representatives. And while it misled investors in its regulatory documents, they were hardly fooled. Digital World shares rose from $ 10 to $ 109 upon news of the deal with Trump Media (although they have since traded between $ 40 and $ 70, which would value the merged company at around $ 5 billion. dollars to $ 10 billion). Indeed, investors demanded more. On December 4, Digital World raised an additional $ 1 billion from anonymous institutional investors.

This will not reassure regulators, who could intervene. Allowing PSPCs to be created as vehicles for specific businesses is a great way to create a back door that allows the most fragile to access public markets. Trump Media is a manifestation of this idea. The limited information on the Trump Media website makes it difficult to know who, if any, is working on building its social media platforms. The only product discussed is TRUTH Social, apparently a Trump-friendly version of Twitter. But the test version of the site is just a cut and paste of open source code from Mastodon, another social media platform. The company was apparently without a CEO until December 6, when Devin Nunes, a particularly bovine member of Congress, announced he would step down to run the company. Caveat emptor doesn’t really cover it.

