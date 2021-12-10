Prime Minister Imran meets with family of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru and orders report on whereabouts – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with the family of missing journalist and blogger Mudassar Naaru and ordered authorities to submit a “full report” on his plight, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said.

The prime minister’s meeting with Naaru’s parents and his minor son at the prime minister’s office came a week after the High Court in Islamabad ordered Mazari to ensure the meeting took place.

In their conversation, Naaru’s parents “gave details of what they were going through” since their son disappeared more than three years ago, tweeted the minister, who was present at the meeting.

“[The] The PM reassured them and immediately gave orders to [a] full report on Naaru’s whereabouts and what exactly happened, “she wrote.

In a statement, Mazari added that “the family felt reassured by the prime minister, who also said he would ensure the well-being of the young child.”

In August 2018, Naaru went on vacation to Kaghan Valley but disappeared there. He was last seen near the Kaghan River. Initially, his family and friends believed he may have accidentally fallen into the river and drowned, but his body was never found. Others began to speculate that Naaru may have committed suicide, a claim immediately rejected by the family, saying he had no signs of despair.

His family filed an initial information report against “unidentified persons”. When the police refused to cooperate, they were forced to approach civil rights organizations, but to no avail. A few months after his disappearance, a friend of his said he spotted Naaru in a detention center for missing persons. It was the last time anyone had heard of him.

In a petition heard by the IHC calling for the journalist’s recovery, it was claimed that Naaru, who was also a social activist and human rights defender, allegedly received threats from officials of state institutions before his disappearance on the 19th. August 2018..

In October 2018, his father, the petitioner, addressed the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances. The opening of proceedings by the Commission led to the registration of a criminal case, namely FIR n ° 208/2018, followed by the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT).

The petitioner stated that he was not kept informed of the JIT procedures and that his report was not provided to him. From 2018 until the filing of the petition this year, the Commission would have held several meetings / hearings.

According to JIT, the journalist disappeared on his own accord.

“Crime against humanity”

While resuming the petition last Wednesday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked Dr Mazari to suggest the cabinet consider the proposal to impose a cost on the respective CEOs in which the Citizen has faded away.

The practice of enforced disappearances has existed in Pakistan for a long time. The existence of this phenomenon is intolerable in a society governed by the Constitution, the court noted.

She further observed that enforced disappearance was a crime against humanity and one of the most heinous manifestations of violation of fundamental rights.

Judge Minallah noted that Naaru appeared to have been happily married because he had taken his wife on vacation when he disappeared. His wife at the time was pregnant and she gave birth to a child later. Now the three-year-old has started to attend court proceedings with his grandmother.

A review of the reports submitted by respondents shows that all agencies under the control of the federal government, i.e. military intelligence, inter-agency intelligence, federal investigative agency, etc., have taken the lead. position that they were neither involved nor had any information concerning the fate of the missing person, observed the chief judge of the IHC.

The court noted that in the event of the phenomenon of enforced disappearances, the responsibility lies with the federal government, that is to say the Prime Minister and members of the federal cabinet.

Agencies allegedly involved or complacent in the deprivation of liberty of a citizen without due process were controlled by the prime minister or the federal government and they were therefore responsible and should be held accountable for their actions, he added.

The court ordered the Minister of Human Rights to ensure that the parents and child of the missing person meet with the Prime Minister by December 13 and that the case then goes to the federal cabinet and the Prime Minister.

The IHC order stipulated that the prime minister and the federal cabinet were to order all agencies under their control to bring the missing person to this tribunal or to trace their whereabouts.

In the event that the missing person is not brought before this tribunal or where his whereabouts are sought, the federal cabinet must search for the agencies and public officials responsible for the failure and inform this tribunal of the measures taken against them, specifies the prescription.

He further added that the Attorney General would appear and assist the tribunal regarding the federal government’s liability, i.e. the worthy Prime Minister and members of the cabinet in case the missing person remains undetected until the next court date.

