Xi faces dilemma of Chinese imperial rulers

In 2014, the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama described the ideal of “going to Denmark”. Denmark was not so much a place, he said, as a symbol to which all countries can aspire. Liberal, Democrat, peaceful, prosperous and uncorrupted.

Since then, the world has rushed in the opposite direction.

Americans have become deeply skeptical of their democracy. Europe, shaken by Brexit, faces an assertive Russia. A “democratic decline,” as measured by US defense group Freedom House, was evident last year in countries where nearly 75 percent of the world’s population live.

China, at the confluence of authoritarianism and efficiency, embodies an alternate reality. As the West strayed on the route to Denmark, China came to Dongguan, a city in the Pearl River Delta that is the symbol of advanced high-tech manufacturing.

In Beijing last month, the Chinese Communist Party passed a resolution that paves the way for leader Xi Jinping to stay in power until at least 2028, possibly longer. Xi’s leadership has been described as “the key to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” a mission he has vowed to achieve by 2049.

This approach sets up a vision that breaks completely with the Western triumphalism of the post-Cold War era. Seen from 2021, George W Bush could not have been more misguided when in 2002 he declared, “The great struggles of the twentieth century between freedom and totalitarianism resulted in a decisive victory for the forces of freedom and a unique model of national success”.

A reverse scenario is unfolding. China under Xi centralizes authority, limits freedoms on the mainland and Hong Kong, manages concentration camps in Xinjiang, strengthens the country’s nuclear arsenal, threatens Taiwan and reduces free trade ties with the United States. United.

And yet, according to the IMF, China will dominate the world economy, contributing more than a fifth of the total increase in global gross domestic product each year through the end of 2026. In addition, over the past four decades, China lifted some 770 million people lifted out of poverty.

Faced with such success, some Westerners predicted the collapse of China. Others saw fatal flaws in its anti-democratic conception. Many have questioned the sustainability of its economic model fueled by debt and heavy resources. Criticism of Beijing’s human rights record has been relentless.

But Beijing’s lasting effectiveness requires understanding the country on its own terms. Examining the patterns of the Chinese past helps explain both the regime’s resilience and why there are questions about the direction in which Xi is taking the CCP.

Wang Yuhua, associate professor of government at Harvard, analyzed the characteristics of 49 dynasties that ruled China for some 2,000 years. It shows that the greatest threat to emperors through the ages was not internal strife or foreign wars, but the elite families inhabiting the imperial court.

Some 76 emperors – more than a quarter of the total of 282 since 211 BCE – have been overthrown, murdered, or forced to commit suicide by these elites.

It was therefore crucial for Chinese rulers through the ages to find a way to control and appease the elites. But therein lay a “sovereign’s dilemma,” says Wang. The dynasty’s ability to get things done depended on enlisting their support. But when such families grew strong, they could – and often did – turn against the emperor.

“In order to maintain their grip on power, the Chinese emperors severed social ties between the elites, which made them an inconsistent group,” he says. Such a course of action could extend an emperor’s reign and prolong a dynasty, but it also gradually weakened the state’s ability to get things done. Wang sees parallels with Xi’s China today.

Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, which has targeted hundreds of senior officials since its launch in 2012, has helped limit the influence of the powerful “red families” surrounding the CCP courthouse.

As Xi waits to be anointed as Latter-day Emperor at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China next year, he must strike a secular balance. It won’t be Sino-US relations, climate change or even domestic economic growth that weighs the heaviest on his mind.

Its main priority will be to keep China’s political elites soft enough to maintain their support but disunited enough to weaken their resistance. Everything is far from Denmark.

