Pakistan must help bridge the gap between the US and China rather than join a ‘cold war style bloc’

Imran Khan expressed concern that growing geopolitical differences between the United States and China risk trapping Islamabad in a Cold War-style bloc, as he addressed a think tank conference in Islamabad Thursday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern that growing geopolitical differences between the United States and China risk trapping Islamabad in a Cold War-style bloc, at a think tank conference in Islamabad Thursday. Pakistan must prevent such a situation from developing. We must not be part of any bloc, added Khan. During the Cold War, Pakistan was also a member of the now disbanded US-led Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (ASETO), a Washington-led group designed to control the influence of Moscow. In the region. Islamabad seceded from ASETO after its defeat to India in the 1971 War of Liberation, which led to the dismemberment of former East Pakistan from Islamabad and the creation of Bangladesh. Recalling Pakistan’s role during the Cold War, Khan said his country had been put in a difficult situation. We want to be a nation that brings people together, he explained and argued that Pakistan could play a constructive role in handling disputes between Beijing and Washington as it did in the 1970s. An ally At the time, Pakistan would have facilitated ex-President Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing. The visit marked the very first official contact between the two nations. Khan’s remarks on attempt to settle disputes between China and the United States come a day after his government reportedly declined an invitation to participate in the virtual “Democracy Summit”, to be hosted by US President Joe Biden December 9 and 10. India, Maldives and Nepal were also invited to the US-supported conference. launched a major diplomatic offensive against America’s notion of democracy, instead hailing its own model of governance as a functioning democracy. resolving disputes between Iran and Saudi Arabia had been appreciated by both nations. Khan was referring to his shuttle diplomacy between Tehran and Riyadh last year, following the escalation of tensions between regional rivals after several Saudi oil installations were targeted by drone attacks by Houthi rebels based in the Yemen. Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry blamed the attacks on Iranian involvement. his mediation eased tensions and avoided a military confrontation between the two nations.

12:33 GMT 09.12.2021 (Update: 12:34 GMT 09.12.2021)

Pakistan was designated as a major partner of the non-NATO United States in 2004 and has played a key role in the United States-led war on terrorism in Afghanistan. At the same time, he also has a strong relationship with his all-weather friend China, which has built infrastructure and connectivity projects in the country as part of One Belt One Road (OBOR).

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern that growing geopolitical differences between the United States and China risk trapping Islamabad in a Cold War-style bloc, at a think tank conference in Islamabad Thursday.

The situation is moving towards (another) cold war and we are moving (again) towards bloc creation, Khan said in a keynote address hosted by the government-backed think tank Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

Pakistan must prevent such a situation from developing. We must not be part of any bloc, added Khan.

The world, including Pakistan, has already faced the fallout from the Cold War, Khan said, referring to Islamabad’s support for the United States during the Afghan war of 1979-89. During the war, Pakistan was instrumental in channeling United States-sponsored arms and channeling the Mujahedin to neighboring Afghanistan to fight the Afghan government and Russian troops.

During the Cold War, Pakistan was also a member of the now disbanded Southeast Asian Treaty Organization (SEAS) led by the United States, a group led by Washington and designed to control the influence of Moscow in the region.

Islamabad seceded from ASETO after its defeat to India in the 1971 War of Liberation, which led to the dismemberment of former East Pakistan from Islamabad and the creation of Bangladesh.

‘Think you’re right’: Blinken agrees Pakistan played ‘duplicity’ role in US ‘war on terror’

Recalling Pakistan’s role during the Cold War, Khan said his country had been put in a difficult situation.

We want to be a nation that brings people together, he explained and argued that Pakistan could play a constructive role in handling disputes between Beijing and Washington as it did in the 1970s.

Pakistan played a role in opening up China to America in the 1970s, Khan said.

Pakistan’s key regional ally at the time, Pakistan was said to have facilitated ex-President Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing at the time. This visit marked the very first official contact between the two nations.

Khans’ remarks on trying to overcome the differences between China and the United States come a day after his government reportedly declined an invitation to participate in the “Virtual Democracy Summit, which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. December 9 and 10. India, Maldives and Nepal were also invited to the US-supported conference.

China scathingly criticized the so-called Democracy Summit, after not being on the guest list. Beijing has launched a major diplomatic offensive against America’s notion of democracy, instead hailing its own model of governance as a functioning democracy. “

Pakistan’s mediating role appreciated by Iran and Saudi Arabia

During his speech, the Pakistani prime minister also noted that Islamabad’s role as mediator in the attempt to resolve disputes between Iran and Saudi Arabia has been appreciated by both countries.

Khan was referring to his shuttle diplomacy between Tehran and Riyadh last year, following the escalation of tensions between regional rivals after several Saudi oil installations were targeted by drone attacks by Houthi rebels based in the Yemen.

Saudis concerned about Iran’s nuclear activities after Tehran says Riyadh may have secret nuclear plans

Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry blamed the attacks on Iranian involvement. “

Prime Minister Khan last year claimed his mediation had eased tensions and avoided a military confrontation between the two nations.

