Boris Johnson’s big week has spill over into Downing St parties and renovations, new COVID-19 restrictions and a baby

It has been a big week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He comes under scrutiny for political scandals linked to alleged Christmas parties at 10 Downing Street, his official residence and executive offices during strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and his party’s failure curator to correctly report a donation that was used to renovate the same residence.

The Christmas party scandal has forced one of his government advisers to resign and they come at a time when he is reimposing new COVID-19 measures as the number of cases continues to rise.

On top of all this, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Here’s a look back at some of the things that happened to the British Prime Minister this week.

Fallout from the Christmas party

A leaked video shows Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party they later denied having.

The UK government has imposed strict COVID-19 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas 2020, banning most social gatherings, and people have been encouraged to endure the predicament for the public good.

But Cabinet Minister Simon Ellis is currently investigating whether Mr Johnson’s own staff have broken the rules. 2020.

First, there was a denial that the party took place. Next, Mr Johnson did not deny the party took place, but he and his staff insisted no rules were broken.

Boris Johnson apologizes to the House of Commons following a leaked video.

Next, a video of senior executives joking about the alleged party during a mock press conference was leaked.

Allegra Stratton, who was Mr Johnson’s press secretary at the time, joked that the meeting was “a business meeting and not socially distanced”.

She has since resigned from her post as government adviser.

The investigation will also examine two other rallies, including one in Downing Street on November 27, 2020, and the findings could be passed on to police.

New COVID-19 measures

Boris Johnson is trying to get coronavirus restrictions reimposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. ( AP: Victoria Jones / AP )

The party scandal comes as Johnson tries to push through new COVID-19 measures through parliament.

The Conservatives have announced a restriction plan to tackle the growing number of COVID cases due to the Omicron variant.

From Friday local time, masks will be needed in “most indoor public places” unless exercising, eating, drinking or singing, and Mr Johnson urged the British again work from home whenever possible.

He also supported the introduction of vaccine passes for overcrowded venues such as nightclubs and large gatherings, including major sporting events.

It is only five months after Johnson announced the repeal of all coronavirus measures, during what has been dubbed Freedom Day.

Vice-PM and two other isolated ministers

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been forced into solitary confinement because of his close contact with his Australian counterpart Barnaby Joyce. ( Reuters: John Sibley )

Still on the COVID-19 front, three British ministers are now in isolation after becoming close contacts with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Cabinet ministers Dominic Raab, who is the deputy prime minister of Mr Johnson, Michael Gove and Grant Shapps will have to remain in isolation for 10 days.

Mr Joyce met them earlier this week on a visit for trade talks, but did not experience symptoms until the next leg of his trip, to the United States.

He says he believes he was infected in the UK.

Party fined for incorrect declaration of Downing Street renovation donation

The Conservative Party has been fined for donations intended for the renovation of No 10 Downing St, the official residence of the British Prime Minister. ( AP: Frank Augstein )

The Conservative Party has been fined 17,800 pounds ($ 32,920) by the election watchdog for failing to accurately report a donation that helped fund the renovation of Mr Johnson’s official residence.

Mr Johnson has come under scrutiny for funding for the renovation, estimated by some media to be in the hundreds of thousands of pounds sterling on what the Sun newspaper described as garish furniture and embossed wallpaper.

In May, an official report on funding for the renovation criticized Mr Johnson but exonerated him of a conflict of interest or a breach of the ministerial code.

But on Thursday, the Election Commission said it found out Conservative Party donor David Brownlow donated £ 67,801 but the party only brought in £ 15,000.

The remaining 52,801 pounds were to cover the cost of three bills relating to the renovation of Downing Street, he said.

A new little girl

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed a healthy baby girl, their second child. ( Reuters: Toby Melville )

Despite the political scandal and the COVID-19 situation, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie have had good news.

The couple announced the birth of a healthy baby girl in a London hospital on Thursday morning.

“Mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all of their care and support,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The baby is the couple’s second child together, following the birth of their son Wilfred in April 2020. They tied the knot in May this year.

The Prime Minister has been married twice before and refuses to say how many children he has fathered. He had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer.

When asked if the prime minister would take a period of paternity leave, his spokesperson said he would continue to lead the country.

“He will spend time with his new family and continue to carry out his responsibilities as Prime Minister,” the spokesperson said.

