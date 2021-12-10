Politics
Boris Johnson’s big week has spill over into Downing St parties and renovations, new COVID-19 restrictions and a baby
It has been a big week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He comes under scrutiny for political scandals linked to alleged Christmas parties at 10 Downing Street, his official residence and executive offices during strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and his party’s failure curator to correctly report a donation that was used to renovate the same residence.
The Christmas party scandal has forced one of his government advisers to resign and they come at a time when he is reimposing new COVID-19 measures as the number of cases continues to rise.
On top of all this, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Here’s a look back at some of the things that happened to the British Prime Minister this week.
Fallout from the Christmas party
The UK government has imposed strict COVID-19 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas 2020, banning most social gatherings, and people have been encouraged to endure the predicament for the public good.
But Cabinet Minister Simon Ellis is currently investigating whether Mr Johnson’s own staff have broken the rules. 2020.
First, there was a denial that the party took place. Next, Mr Johnson did not deny the party took place, but he and his staff insisted no rules were broken.
Next, a video of senior executives joking about the alleged party during a mock press conference was leaked.
Allegra Stratton, who was Mr Johnson’s press secretary at the time, joked that the meeting was “a business meeting and not socially distanced”.
She has since resigned from her post as government adviser.
The investigation will also examine two other rallies, including one in Downing Street on November 27, 2020, and the findings could be passed on to police.
New COVID-19 measures
The party scandal comes as Johnson tries to push through new COVID-19 measures through parliament.
The Conservatives have announced a restriction plan to tackle the growing number of COVID cases due to the Omicron variant.
From Friday local time, masks will be needed in “most indoor public places” unless exercising, eating, drinking or singing, and Mr Johnson urged the British again work from home whenever possible.
He also supported the introduction of vaccine passes for overcrowded venues such as nightclubs and large gatherings, including major sporting events.
It is only five months after Johnson announced the repeal of all coronavirus measures, during what has been dubbed Freedom Day.
Vice-PM and two other isolated ministers
Still on the COVID-19 front, three British ministers are now in isolation after becoming close contacts with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Cabinet ministers Dominic Raab, who is the deputy prime minister of Mr Johnson, Michael Gove and Grant Shapps will have to remain in isolation for 10 days.
Mr Joyce met them earlier this week on a visit for trade talks, but did not experience symptoms until the next leg of his trip, to the United States.
He says he believes he was infected in the UK.
Party fined for incorrect declaration of Downing Street renovation donation
The Conservative Party has been fined 17,800 pounds ($ 32,920) by the election watchdog for failing to accurately report a donation that helped fund the renovation of Mr Johnson’s official residence.
Mr Johnson has come under scrutiny for funding for the renovation, estimated by some media to be in the hundreds of thousands of pounds sterling on what the Sun newspaper described as garish furniture and embossed wallpaper.
In May, an official report on funding for the renovation criticized Mr Johnson but exonerated him of a conflict of interest or a breach of the ministerial code.
But on Thursday, the Election Commission said it found out Conservative Party donor David Brownlow donated £ 67,801 but the party only brought in £ 15,000.
The remaining 52,801 pounds were to cover the cost of three bills relating to the renovation of Downing Street, he said.
A new little girl
Despite the political scandal and the COVID-19 situation, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie have had good news.
The couple announced the birth of a healthy baby girl in a London hospital on Thursday morning.
“Mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all of their care and support,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
The baby is the couple’s second child together, following the birth of their son Wilfred in April 2020. They tied the knot in May this year.
The Prime Minister has been married twice before and refuses to say how many children he has fathered. He had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer.
When asked if the prime minister would take a period of paternity leave, his spokesperson said he would continue to lead the country.
“He will spend time with his new family and continue to carry out his responsibilities as Prime Minister,” the spokesperson said.
ABC / son
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-10/boris-johnsons-big-week-of-scandal-covid-baby/100688770
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collabor[email protected]