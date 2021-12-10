PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute to CDS, Wife, and Other Palam Air Base Personnel | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid final tribute to Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others who died in air force helicopter crash on Thursday Indian (IAF) a day ago in the Tamil Nadus Coonoor area.

The remains of CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder and other personnel killed in the crash were transported to Palam Technical Airport in Delhi from Sulfur Air Base in a plane from IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport around 19:35.

The PM paid floral tributes to the 13 people at a special and somber event to be held at the air base.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari, Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar were among d others who also paid a final tribute to CDS and others.

The Minister of Defense met with the families of General Rawat and other members of the armed forces at the air base.

A PTI The report says heartbreaking scenes were seen at Palam airport as 13 coffins lined up inside a hangar in the presence of their family members.

The military said only three of the 13 bodies have been identified so far – General Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder. Officers said the bodies of those identified would be handed over to families for the last rites.

The bodies of General Rawat and his wife will be kept in their residence at 3 Kamaraj Marg for the general public to pay him a final tribute from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.