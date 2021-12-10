Politics
PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute to CDS, Wife, and Other Palam Air Base Personnel | Latest India News
The remains of CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other staff who were killed in the crash were brought to Palam Air Base in Delhi some time ago from Sulfur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid final tribute to Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others who died in air force helicopter crash on Thursday Indian (IAF) a day ago in the Tamil Nadus Coonoor area.
The remains of CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder and other personnel killed in the crash were transported to Palam Technical Airport in Delhi from Sulfur Air Base in a plane from IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport around 19:35.
The PM paid floral tributes to the 13 people at a special and somber event to be held at the air base.
Read also | CDS helicopter crash highlights high-profile military aerial incidents
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari, Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar were among d others who also paid a final tribute to CDS and others.
The Minister of Defense met with the families of General Rawat and other members of the armed forces at the air base.
Read also | “The seriousness of the helicopter crash making the positive identification of the fatal remains difficult”
A PTI The report says heartbreaking scenes were seen at Palam airport as 13 coffins lined up inside a hangar in the presence of their family members.
The military said only three of the 13 bodies have been identified so far – General Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder. Officers said the bodies of those identified would be handed over to families for the last rites.
The bodies of General Rawat and his wife will be kept in their residence at 3 Kamaraj Marg for the general public to pay him a final tribute from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-pays-floral-tribute-to-cds-his-wife-and-other-personnel-101639063896482.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]