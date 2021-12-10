Ridwan Hisjam offers President Joko Widodo to lead the renewable energy revolution in Indonesia





Photo : Mojokerto, HanTer – Commission VII of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia made a specific working visit on New and Renewable Energy (EBT) legislation to PTPN X which was received directly by the CEO of PTPN X, Tuhu Bangun, Wednesday December 8, 2021 in Mojokerto, East Java. The delegation team led by Ir. HM Ridwan Hisjam and the working partners who accompany him, among others, Dadan Kusdiana-General Directorate of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of EBTKE, Muhammad Khayam-General Directorate of IKTF Department of Industry RI, PT. Pertamina Power Indonesia (PPI) and Nurcholis, Head of ESDM Office in East Java Province. Ridwan Hisjam said that the purpose of the visit of PTPN X and PT Enero was to absorb the aspirations, thoughts and contributions of businesses and local governments regarding the renewable energy bill. He also proposed that President Joko Widodo lead the Indonesian Renewable Energy Revolution (RETINA). “Commission VII DPR RI took the initiative to draft the bill on new and renewable energies (EBT). With the law on new and renewable energies which has a consensus of all stakeholders, it will be able to encourage all of us to get seriously involved in accelerating the development of renewable energies, “Ridwan told reporters on Thursday (9/12 / 2021). In addition, Ridwan Hisjam said that it is necessary to accelerate the development of renewable energies, so that the set goals can be achieved, for this we need the Indonesian Renewable Energy Revolution (RETINA), which consists of 3 (three) pillars: a strong legal umbrella, mastery of technology and qualified HR. Dadan Kusdiana, director general of EBTKE, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said ethanol production has been around since 2013, but implementation has yet to be achieved. “Blending ethanol with fuel can improve fuel quality and is more environmentally friendly, which is why our proposal is to blend perthalite with ethanol,” Dadan said. Meanwhile, Muhammad Khayam, director general of IKTF, Ministry of Industry, for ethanol products, it is hoped that it will become an alternative product as a fuel. “Methanol 5%, Ethanol 15%, so that it can be implemented to support the Bioethanol program. We have successfully applied it to biodiesel, I hope it can be applied to ethanol, “he said. Dhimas Eko Prasetyo- SVP of PTPN X said that mixing up to 15% does not require engine modification. He explained that the problems in the bioethanol industry included the price index of the bioethanol market index for bioethanol in August 2021, which was 12,113 rupees per liter. As stated, one of the problems that arises in the development of renewable energies is related to the financing that has to be prepared. In the New and Renewable Energy Bill, it is proposed that the central government and regional governments, in accordance with their respective authorities, be obliged to seek funds for renewable energy to achieve the goals of national energy policy. More specifically, the source of funds comes from the state revenue and expenditure budget, the region’s revenue and expenditure budget, taxes on non-renewable energy exports, carbon trading funds, renewable energy certificate funds and / or other legal and conflict-free sources. with laws and regulations. Based on the current conditions, in the period of energy transition, the right person is needed to lead the acceleration of renewable energy development in Indonesia to operate successfully. “In order to ensure the success of the Renewable Energy Revolution in Indonesia (RETINA), I propose that it be led directly by President Joko Widodo,” Ridwan said.

