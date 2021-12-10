US court rejects Donald Trump’s offer to keep Capitol riot documents secret





Trump was accused of instigating attack on US Congress (File)

Washington:

A U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s offer to block the release of White House documents relating to the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The appeals court accepted a lower court ruling that President Joe Biden could waive executive privilege over the files, so they could be turned over to a congressional panel investigating violence by Trump supporters.

Trump, who has been accused of instigating the attack on the U.S. Congress, has sought to exercise his former president privilege to keep documents and phone records that may be linked to the attack secret.

But the court said Biden’s judgment carried more weight in the case.

“The right of a former president certainly does not carry more weight than that of the holder,” said the court of appeal in its judgment.

“In this case, President Biden, as the head of the executive branch, specifically found that Congress has demonstrated a compelling need for these same documents and that disclosure is in the best interests of the nation,” said the court.

Appeal to the Supreme Court expected

The decision did not immediately release the records. The appeals court said Trump’s lawyers would have two weeks to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

There, Trump’s lawyers are expected to call for a further freeze on release while the High Court examines the unprecedented case.

The appeals court also said the public interest was greater than Trump’s in the cases.

“This public interest is heightened when, as here, the legislature takes urgent steps to prevent violent attacks on the federal government and disruption of the peaceful transfer of power,” he said.

The files, held by the National Archives, are being sought by the special House committee investigating the January 6 violence, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced Congress to shut down and delayed a joint session to confirm that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president.

The documents Trump hoped to block include the files of his top aides and notes to his press secretary.

The more than 770 pages include files from his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior adviser Stephen Miller and his former deputy legal adviser Patrick Philbin.

Trump had also hoped to block the publication of the Daily White House newspaper – a recording of his activities, trips, briefings and phone calls.

Another trove of documents Trump doesn’t want Congress to see include memos to his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a handwritten note on the events of January 6, and a draft text of his speech at the “Save rally America ”, which led to the attack. .

