The presidents of Russia, China, Turkey and the Hungarian prime minister were not invited to the conference, but the guest list released last month includes countries whose leaders have been accused by groups of defending human rights to exhibit authoritarian tendencies; Examples include Reuters, the Philippines, Poland, and Brazil.

In response, the two ambassadors in Washington signed a commentary last month saying, among other things, that no one has the right to judge the world’s vast and varied political landscape by one yardstick. What irritates China even more is the fact that the Biden administration invited Taiwan to the summit, the democratically ruled island that Beijing considers a Chinese province. The leaders of Turkey and Hungary, two NATO countries, are not invited, but the leaders of Pakistan, the Philippines and Brazil will participate, a choice that raises many questions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the Washington “Democracy Summit” scheduled for December as a US attempt to draw new lines, stressing that Russia has a negative attitude towards the summit, TASS reported.

“Of course, we have a negative attitude towards the future summit. It is nothing more than an attempt to draw new dividing lines. We fought in the early 90s to have the dividing lines reduced. and deleted, but now the United States prefers to “Create new dividing lines and share the good, the bad, the bad, the bad,” Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the United States is trying to impose its conception of democracy on other countries and to “privatize” the term. “They are trying to privatize the word democracy. I mean, in their opinion, democracy is exactly what Washington is perceiving,” Peskov said.

Biden, determined to show the world that democracy works despite the spread of authoritarianism, will deliver a keynote address at the White House. From the start of his tenure, Joe Biden pledged to host this democracy summit precisely to emphasize that democratic principles and human rights are at the heart of American foreign policy after four years of the Trump administration, which undermined the position of the United States. of the democratic world.

Michael Abramowitz, president of the NGO Freedom House, said the United States has a thriving democracy, which has been severely undermined in recent years.

Right now we are going through a phase in America where it is very difficult to get things done and we are really proving that democracy works, he told the Palestinian Authority.

Freedom House’s most recent annual report marked the 15th consecutive year of the decline of global democracy.

One of the themes of the summit will be the detrimental effect of corruption on democracy.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that gangs operating across the border are destabilizing and often operate with the support of government officials.

Organized crime backed by corrupt officials can destabilize the rule of law, erode trust in public institutions and weaken democratic governance, Blinken warned in a statement.

Biden’s inaugural address

US President Joe Biden will deliver the inaugural address of a virtual meeting called the Democracy Summit on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. GMT (4:00 p.m. Romanian time), in which 111 leaders from around the world will participate by video conference, Reuters reports.

The United States hopes the event will give a boost to international democracy threatened by the growing number of authoritarian rulers. Washington officials have pledged a year of action after the two-day video conference.

However, the preparations were overshadowed by questions about the democratic merits of some of the participants and by criticisms from some countries that were not invited, the quoted agency shows.

Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary of State for Emergency Preparedness, Democracy and Human Rights at the State Department, said the summit would bring together both established and developing democracies. They will be helped to achieve results for these peoples in a “moment of democratic reflection,” she said.

Reuters believes this will be a test of Biden’s statement in February in his first foreign policy speech that he will return the United States to a world leadership position in the face of authoritarian forces led by China and Russia.

At the meeting, U.S. officials hope to gain support for global initiatives such as using technology and specific public pledges to improve democracies ahead of a physical participation summit slated for late next year.