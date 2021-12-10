Connect with us

Politics

Putin, Xi Jinping, Erdogan and Viktor Orban are overwhelmed not to receive invitations to democracy summit hosted by Joe Biden

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


The presidents of Russia, China, Turkey and the Hungarian prime minister were not invited to the conference, but the guest list released last month includes countries whose leaders have been accused by groups of defending human rights to exhibit authoritarian tendencies; Examples include Reuters, the Philippines, Poland, and Brazil.

In response, the two ambassadors in Washington signed a commentary last month saying, among other things, that no one has the right to judge the world’s vast and varied political landscape by one yardstick. What irritates China even more is the fact that the Biden administration invited Taiwan to the summit, the democratically ruled island that Beijing considers a Chinese province. The leaders of Turkey and Hungary, two NATO countries, are not invited, but the leaders of Pakistan, the Philippines and Brazil will participate, a choice that raises many questions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the Washington “Democracy Summit” scheduled for December as a US attempt to draw new lines, stressing that Russia has a negative attitude towards the summit, TASS reported.

“Of course, we have a negative attitude towards the future summit. It is nothing more than an attempt to draw new dividing lines. We fought in the early 90s to have the dividing lines reduced. and deleted, but now the United States prefers to “Create new dividing lines and share the good, the bad, the bad, the bad,” Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the United States is trying to impose its conception of democracy on other countries and to “privatize” the term. “They are trying to privatize the word democracy. I mean, in their opinion, democracy is exactly what Washington is perceiving,” Peskov said.

Biden, determined to show the world that democracy works despite the spread of authoritarianism, will deliver a keynote address at the White House. From the start of his tenure, Joe Biden pledged to host this democracy summit precisely to emphasize that democratic principles and human rights are at the heart of American foreign policy after four years of the Trump administration, which undermined the position of the United States. of the democratic world.

Michael Abramowitz, president of the NGO Freedom House, said the United States has a thriving democracy, which has been severely undermined in recent years.

Right now we are going through a phase in America where it is very difficult to get things done and we are really proving that democracy works, he told the Palestinian Authority.

Freedom House’s most recent annual report marked the 15th consecutive year of the decline of global democracy.

One of the themes of the summit will be the detrimental effect of corruption on democracy.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that gangs operating across the border are destabilizing and often operate with the support of government officials.

Organized crime backed by corrupt officials can destabilize the rule of law, erode trust in public institutions and weaken democratic governance, Blinken warned in a statement.

Biden’s inaugural address

US President Joe Biden will deliver the inaugural address of a virtual meeting called the Democracy Summit on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. GMT (4:00 p.m. Romanian time), in which 111 leaders from around the world will participate by video conference, Reuters reports.

The United States hopes the event will give a boost to international democracy threatened by the growing number of authoritarian rulers. Washington officials have pledged a year of action after the two-day video conference.

However, the preparations were overshadowed by questions about the democratic merits of some of the participants and by criticisms from some countries that were not invited, the quoted agency shows.

Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary of State for Emergency Preparedness, Democracy and Human Rights at the State Department, said the summit would bring together both established and developing democracies. They will be helped to achieve results for these peoples in a “moment of democratic reflection,” she said.

Reuters believes this will be a test of Biden’s statement in February in his first foreign policy speech that he will return the United States to a world leadership position in the face of authoritarian forces led by China and Russia.

At the meeting, U.S. officials hope to gain support for global initiatives such as using technology and specific public pledges to improve democracies ahead of a physical participation summit slated for late next year.

If you like this article, we expect you to join the community of readers on our Facebook page, with a Like below:

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://adevarul.ro/international/statele-unite/putin-xi-jinping-erdogan-viktor-orban-suparati-nu-primit-invitatii-summit-ul-democratiei-organizat-joe-biden-1_61b1db5d5163ec427162adfe/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: