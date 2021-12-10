5 problems that shape his final decision





Whether Donald Trump runs for president again remains the central variable in US policy. Its appeal among the GOP base remains strong, but it has also cost the party dearly in 2020. There are also potential GOP candidates who have signaled that they will run regardless of what Trump does. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump is teasing a 2024 presidential bid. After stepping down in January with the lowest approval ratings of his presidency after the Capitol riot, Trump has regained his overwhelming popularity with Republican voters and maintained his influence over the leadership of his party.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly hinted that he will launch another presidential campaign, but suggested that he waits until his decision is announced after the 2022 mid-term. Polls have shown he is the candidate strongest for the GOP nomination. A large majority of Republican voters say they want Trump to run for re-election, polls show this fall. And the prominent Republicans who distanced themselves from Trump in the wake of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill have changed their tone.

Why Trump might not show up

Matt Mackowiak, a Texas-based Republican strategist, believes Trump has five main things to consider when it comes to a 2024 candidacy: a desire to run, financial issues, legal tangles, health and the political environment.

As Trump seems eager to show up again, Mackowiak believes the work-life balance he enjoys at his various golf resorts could erode his willingness to take on the responsibilities of commander-in-chief again.

“It is often said that the best job in the world is to be a former US president. And I imagine he might like that a bit,” he said. “The indications right now are that he wants to do it, but that may change.”

If Trump runs again, he will be 78 on inauguration day 2025, as old as Biden was when he was sworn in as president. There is no evidence Trump has any health issues that could prevent him from running, but candidates in their 70s like him need to consider their health when deciding to embark on a grueling campaign.

Trump faces complicated legal and financial tangles if he runs again. Trump and his real estate company, the Trump Organization, face a host of legal challenges. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office are both investigating the Trump Organization’s alleged tax evasion schemes and property value manipulation. Trump is also at risk of criminal prosecution for his role in the Capitol Riot.

Trump’s business health and personal finances could also play a role in his decision. Trump owes the big banks hundreds of millions of dollars. And since losing reelection, he has created a new social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, which aims to compete with major social platforms.

Why Trump is still relevant and could enter the race

Over the past year, Trump has remained active in politics, organizing rallies and headline events across the country, and making millions with his aggressive fundraising efforts. Teasing a presidential candidacy has been lucrative for the ex-president. According to federal campaign records over the summer, Trump had more than $ 100 million in cash at the end of July and raised more money in the first half of 2021 than any other Republican, a remarkable feat for a former president indicted twice. banned from most social media platforms.

Trump has focused much of his fundraising on lies that the 2020 election is being “stolen” and “rigged” by Democrats.

“I was right about everything,” read the subject line of a recent fundraising email from Trump.

The former president has also sought to exert his influence on the Republican primary races, supporting the main challenges against incumbent Republicans whom he sees as insufficiently loyal to him.

Some global Trump figures say the former president has his mind set on 2024. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows claimed in his recently released memoir that Trump told him he would run for a second term.

“’We have to be ready,” Trump told Meadows, according to the book. “‘We have to start over for the sake of our great country.'”

Meadows added: “The message was clear: we needed to prepare for the second term he was denied. We needed four more years.”

But Trump will have to weigh his desire to justify himself against the risk of another defeat.

“I think it comes down to one thing,” Mackowiak said. “He clearly thinks that he was cheated in the last election and that the best way for him to get over that would be to run again and win. Now the risk is that if he ran again and lost it would double. probably the discomfort he’s feeling. “

What the 2024 GOP field might look like, with or without Trump

Another uncertainty related to Trump’s decision in 2024 is who will include the rest of the GOP’s primary field.

An August poll by Republican-style company Echelon Insights found that half of its sample of likely GOP voters in 2024 identified themselves as “Trump-first,” while 68% said they would vote in new to him in 2024 if he showed up.

Though it cost Republicans the House, Senate and White House at the end of his single term, Trump’s enduring appeal among the party base has put many possible main candidates at a standstill.

Some potential candidates, such as Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Secretary Nikki Haley and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem have all said to varying degrees that they would back a Trump 2024 offer and put their own presidential ambitions on hold if he did come forward.

Florida pair of GOP Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have also said they will back Trump in 2024 despite early rumors each of them entering the primary.

A smaller group of potential candidates made it clear through a mix of statements and hiring maneuvers that they were ready to launch 2024 campaigns, regardless of what Trump was doing. Among them are former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Pence has already assembled a stand-by campaign leadership team and visited major states of Iowa and New Hampshire during various fundraisers for local candidates and county GOPs. He also hasn’t ruled out a race in 2024 if Trump enters the race.

Christie, who lost to Trump in the 2016 primary, has expressed open contempt for anyone who decides to enter the primary based on Trump’s decision.

“If you say you’re relying on someone, that’s a real sign of weakness and indecision,” former Trump adviser and New Jersey governor said on a podcast in May.

DeSantis, who risks re-election in 2022, has always been a fan of Trump, but would have annoyed him nonetheless by not publicly ruling out a candidacy in 2024 if the former president intervened.

For his part, the governor of Florida has publicly stated that he is not considering a presidential candidacy because he is busy “trying to make sure people do not support critical race theory.”

Then there’s the generic side of the potential domain, with conservative celebrities or those with the ability to self-fund a campaign capable of mounting a functional campaign without the constraints that many current GOP incumbents face.

The biggest X-factor in this category is Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who, although he has never publicly flirted with a race, has been touted by GOP donors as a potential candidate, as the ‘Insider reported in July 2020.

But as long as Trump positions himself for a race, other potential candidates will have little room to increase their support.

“Part of it is probably promotional and part of it too is that he wants to freeze the ground so he can buy himself time to make the decision he wants, number one, then number two, act like a kingmaker. “Mackowiak said. .

