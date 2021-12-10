World Anti-Corruption Day, Jokowi pushes asset seizure bill to pass next year







President Jokowi and KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri after commemoration of World Anti-Corruption Day, Thursday (9/12/2021). (antara / Sigid Kurniawan.)

KBR Jakarta- Indonesian President Joko Widodo Jokowi said asset recovery or asset recovery and increasing non-tax public revenue from the PNBP should be a priority to save and recover state finances and mitigate the prevention of corruption. corruption from an early age. He also appreciated the increased achievements in asset recovery and the increase in GNPP in the first half of 2021, for example the Attorney General who was successful in recovering losses from the state by dealing with corruption cases from $ 15 trillion. A larger amount, he said, was also returned to the country through the KPK. The president is pushing for the criminal asset confiscation bill to be completed next year. “In this regard, the government continues to push for the immediate passage of the Criminal Assets Confiscation Law. This is also very important and we continue to push for this, which is expected next year, God willing, it can be completed. In order for law enforcement to be fair in a professional, transparent and accountable manner and to improve the well-being of people, ”Jokowi said during the commemoration of World Day of fight against corruption at the KPK building, Thursday (9/12/21). Jokowi also urged the KPK and the attorney general’s office to enforce the crime of money laundering as much as possible to ensure strict criminal penalties and restore state finances. Read also : He said Indonesia also had several international collaborations for the restitution of criminal assets. Mutual legal assistance agreements in criminal matters have been concluded with Switzerland and Russia. Both said Jokowi was ready to help locate, freeze, confiscate and confiscate assets resulting from criminal acts abroad. As such, it ensures that fugitives or perpetrators of corruption can continue to be prosecuted both outside and inside the country. “The hidden assets of the port mafia, the oil and gas mafia, the drug mafia, the meat mafia, the land mafia can be prosecuted and the culprits can be brought to justice. People expect tangible results from eradicating corruption that will be directly felt by the people. through the realization of easy and affordable public services, opening up abundant employment opportunities and lower prices for basic necessities ”, he concluded. Publisher: Rony Sitanggang

