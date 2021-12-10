Pakistani PM urges US, China to reduce tensions





ISLAMABAD

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that instead of siding with Cold War-type blocs, his country would like to help defuse tensions between the United States and China.

Khan warned in his opening speech at a regional security seminar in Islamabad that the rivalry between the two world powers is heading into a (another) cold war and that new blocs are (again) in the making. being formed.

He said Islamabad did not want to be trapped in another Cold War like it did by joining the US-led Western alliance against the former Soviet Union.

“Pakistan must do its best to stop the formation of these blocs. We must not be part of any bloc, he insisted. 1980s.

Khan’s remarks came a day after his government said it would not attend US President Joe Bidens’ two-day virtual summit for democracy from Thursday, where Washington invited Taiwan but not China.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry in its official document on Wednesday cited no reason to skip the summit, but a senior government official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Taiwan’s participation is not in line with the Islamabad’s long-standing position of firmly supporting the Chinese Un- Politics.

We will continue to engage with summit participants and non-participants to find ways to strengthen democracy, promote respect for human rights and fight corruption, whether this work takes place within or outside the summit, a senior Biden administration official told VOA in response. to the rebuff of Pakistan.

Khan recalled Thursday that Pakistan had served as a channel of communication to organize a secret visit from Islamabad to Beijing in 1971 by then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who restored Sino-US relations after more than two decades of diplomatic silence.

We want to bring people together Pakistan played a role in opening up China to America in the 1970s, Khan said.

Pakistan’s traditionally close political, military and economic ties with China have grown in recent years, with Beijing investing billions of dollars in energy and infrastructure development projects in the South Asian country.

Allegations that the Pakistani military has supported the Islamist Taliban in leading a deadly insurgency against US-led international forces in neighboring Afghanistan over the past 20 years and the takeover of the country last August Islamabad’s already tumultuous ties with Washington have further strained.

Biden has not spoken to Khan since taking office and there has been no exchange of high-level visits between the two countries.

The Pakistani prime minister warned in his speech Thursday that the US decision to freeze the assets of the Afghan central bank and impose financial sanctions after the Taliban takeover of Kabul had plunged the war-torn country into a economic crisis, increasing humanitarian needs to unprecedented levels.

“We are doing our best to let them (the United States) know that whether you like the Taliban or not, the survival of 40 million Afghans is at stake,” Khan said. If the freezing of funds and the economic crisis persist, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will eventually worsen and become a problem for the world.

