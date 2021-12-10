Boris Johnson spends time with family as wife Carrie welcomes baby girl





P Today Minister Boris Johnson plans to spend time with his family after his wife Carrie takes in a healthy baby girl. The little girl was born Thursday morning. The couple were seen entering a London hospital at 7.40 am, flanked by two police officers. They entered through a side entrance with Ms Johnson carrying a travel bag. In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said he was delighted. READ MORE The Prime Minister and Ms Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl in a London hospital earlier today, the statement said. Mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS Maternity Team for all of their care and support. Mr Johnson was present with his wife throughout the birth, it is understood, but will not be taking paternity leave. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: You expect the Prime Minister to take time with his family. As always, he will balance that with his responsibilities as Prime Minister and run the country as you would expect of him. He added: [Mr Johnson] has a unique responsibility as Prime Minister and will continue to perform these functions. Boris Johnson leaves hospital after wife Carrie had baby today / Jeremy selwyn Since the story first broke, a video of Prime Ministers and then press secretary Allegra Stratton has been leaked in which she is shown joking about how to describe the Christmas party in a mock conference Press. Ms Stratton resigned on Wednesday, making a tearful statement to the media outside her home, in which she said she would regret the comments for the rest of my life. Tories have now confirmed that an event hosted by Shaun Baileys, which failed during London’s mayoral campaign, took place at party headquarters in Westminster on December 14 as the capital was subject to level restrictions 2. According to the Times, the boisterous party took place in the HQ basement, was attended by No.10 assistants, and danced and drank wine until the early hours despite the ban on social mixing at the interior at the time. An investigation has been opened into the allegations that the Christmas celebrations violated the lockdown rules.

Sir Keir Starmer was among those who wished the couple the best of luck: congratulations to Carrie and Boris Johnson on the birth of their daughter. I wish your family health and happiness. Ms Johnson, 33, had previously spoken candidly about how she miscarried earlier this year. Writing on Instagram, she said the experience broke her heart. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, she wrote. But I also felt like a bag of nerves. Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can seem like everything is always going well. I found it very heartwarming to hear from people who had experienced loss as well, so I hope, in a very modest way, sharing this might help others as well. The little girl is the Prime Minister’s seventh child – although it is speculated that Mr Johnson could have more children. He has often avoided questions about his privacy in the past. In an interview with NBC on a trip to New York, Mr Johnson first said he had six children – from three different relationships. In addition to his two with Ms Johnson, the Prime Minister has four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler and a daughter from a 2009 affair with journalist and art critic Helen Macintyre.

