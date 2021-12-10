The Aliyev family privatized the occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh – Greek City Times





Construction work underway in Azerbaijani-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territories, and the ruling Aliyev family benefits the most On May 12 and August 29 of this year, the opening ceremony of Nagorno-Karabakh hotels was held in the Armenian city of Shushi, currently occupied by Azerbaijan. On October 10, the airport opening ceremony was held in the Armenian city of Varanda, which Azerbaijan currently occupies and calls Fuzuli. It is noteworthy that the ruling Aliyev family monitors the progress of all construction work and participates in the opening ceremonies. All construction works are carried out only with their permission and according to their taste. Although in this case it is normal, because it is all built for them. But it is not normal that all this is built with public funds, when there are schools in Azerbaijan where children study in inhumane conditions. It is the school of the largest village in the Terter district, Azad Qaraqoyunlu, near the border with Nagorno-Karabakh. Six years ago an article was published about this school in which they sounded the alarm that it was in an unsuitable state for education, but since then nothing has changed at the school. There are still many schools and other state structures in Azerbaijan, which are in such a deplorable condition but which Azerbaijanis are afraid to speak out loud, because to express such problems in Azerbaijan you can easily lose your job or find yourself behind bars. Well now answer a simple question: why did Azerbaijani soldiers die in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. And this time, the question is not which side suffered the most casualties – the Armenians or the Azerbaijanis, but whether the Armenians died defending their land, their families and their homes. The Azerbaijanis died so that the Aliyev family could build a recreation area there for the corrupt Azerbaijani authorities. In this life, Aliyev is only interested in two things – money and power, and for the sake of both, he is ready to sacrifice the life and living conditions of ordinary Azerbaijanis. Arthur Petrosyan is editor-in-chief ofINFOTEKA24news and is a political expert. READ MORE: Ambassador Mkrtchyan: Aliyev’s ultimate goal is to rid Artsakh of Armenians.

