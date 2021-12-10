Jokowi shares session with new German Chancellor at Bidens Democracy summit

Bogor. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had the opportunity to participate in a session with 11 other leaders, including newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at a virtual democracy summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on Thursday evening. from Jakarta.

Jokowi was the first guest to speak at the two-day summit interactive dialogue session that brings together more than 100 leaders.

“The president told the session that the summit coincides with the Bali Democracy Forum which has been held annually for 14 years,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a press conference from the Palace of Bogor in West Java, where the president attended the summit.

The Biden-led summit seeks to revitalize democracy around the world and promote an inclusive and sustainable world, she said.

“Meanwhile, the Bali Democracy Forum reflects Indonesia’s commitment to promoting democracy and human rights regionally and globally. The president underlines that our commitment to democracy goes beyond borders, ”she said.

Indonesia believes that democracy is a universal value, but it should not undermine the unique political aspiration of various global societies – so-called local democracy, Retno said citing the president during the session.

“Indonesia defended the establishment of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights and launched the resumption of human rights dialogue after a nine-year hiatus,” she said. declared.

As part of the Indonesian initiative, ASEAN initiated diplomatic demarches with the Burmese military and reached a five-point consensus, including an immediate end to the violence; dialogue between all parties concerned for a peaceful solution; the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to mediate the dialogue process; humanitarian aid; and access for the special envoy and delegation to meet with all relevant parties in Myanmar.

“The president also said that Indonesia will continue to help empower women in Afghanistan for the benefit and prosperity of the Afghan people,” Retno said.

The interactive session also brought together leaders from South Korea, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Netherlands, India, Cape Verde, Iraq, Italy, Nepal and Barbados, the newest country in the world, she added.

Jokowi will once again participate in the second day of the Summit by delivering a pre-recorded speech with all participants.

According to the US State Department, the virtual summit “is the largest gathering of its kind.”

“More than half of the UN member states will come together virtually, democracies of all shapes and sizes, established and emerging, bringing together the rich diversity, creativity and problem-solving that the world needs right now to ensure may democracies serve their people, ”said Uzra Zeya, Undersecretary for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights.

Bali Forum

On another occasion, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivered a recorded address at the 14th Annual Bali Democracy Forum.

Blinken stressed the importance of supporting free and independent media, advancing technology for democratic renewal, fighting corruption, defending free and fair elections, and supporting democratic reformers – especially women, citizens. girls and other marginalized members of the community.

“Our Democracy Summit will call for a year of action to renew democracy around the world. With the efforts of the Bali Democracy Forum, we hope that we will soon see measurable progress in this quest – in the Indo-Pacific region and everywhere, ”said Blinken.

“The United States will work alongside any country willing to defend the free and open rules-based order that makes stability and growth possible, and that makes it easier for countries to come together to face global threats,” a- he added.

Blinken is due to visit Indonesia next week and will meet with senior Indonesian officials to discuss ways to expand and deepen the partnership, according to the U.S. embassy in Jakarta.

U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim said democracy is also at the heart of America’s contribution to global responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Democracy is an opportunity for us not only to combat authoritarianism, fight corruption and advance human rights, but also to ensure that these values ​​are at the heart of our efforts to rebuild better after the pandemic, ”Kim said.

“The United States is committed to providing more than a billion vaccines, without any political strings attached, with a focus on low- and lower-middle-income countries of the world. “