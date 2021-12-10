Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan ignores Election Commission opinion and violates code of conduct for local elections





Ignoring the advice of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Naya Pakistan Card program, violating the code of conduct for the upcoming local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Sources from the office of the regional electoral commission told Dawn that a notice was sent to the Prime Minister’s house at 9.40 a.m. on Wednesday, while the Prime Minister launched the Naya Pakistan card on health incentives, d education and agriculture at the governor’s house in the afternoon. ignoring the notice.

The notice read: “It came to the notice of the undersigned by Daily Dawn on December 8, 2021, that you are to visit Peshawar today to launch Pakistan Card Initiative.” An official from Pakistan’s Regional Election Commission told Dawn that a notice could be sent to the prime minister because he broke the code of conduct.

“Notification to the Prime Minister is not the responsibility of the regional office of the ECP and instead the matter will be dealt with by the central office of the ECP in Islamabad,” he said. The official said the advice to the prime minister was shared with the Pakistan Election Commission.

In the first phase, Pakistan’s Election Commission is to hold local elections in 17 districts of the province on December 19, while polls will be held in the remaining districts on January 16, Dawn reported. “After the publication of the electoral calendar, the president, the prime minister, the governor, the president, the vice-president of any assembly, the president and the vice-president of the Senate, the federal and provincial ministers, the advisers of the prime minister or of the prime minister or any other holder of public office must not visit the area of ​​a local council to announce a development project or to solicit or campaign for a candidate or a political party, ”the notice states.

He added that in case someone was a resident of the district, where the election was to take place, he or she could visit the district but he or she should not take part in any kind of political activity. (ANI)

