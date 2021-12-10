Report: Trump is systematically laying the groundwork to steal 2024 election





No one, probably himself included, knows whether Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. In the non-running column is the fact that he has spent most of his adult life. to tease nominations without ever making it until 2015. He’s also notoriously lazy and hated the real responsibilities that POTUS entailed. I loved my life before. I had so much to do … it’s more work than in my previous life, he told Reuters in 2017. I thought it would be easier. Yes, it was an extremely rude wake-up call for the reality TV host to learn that being the leader of the free world didn’t just involve a few speeches here and a few military parades there. Necessarily, he made some changes to the concert to make it more palatable to his style by watching an absolutely absurd number of hours of television a day, going to the Oval Office at noon, not reading his intelligence briefings, ignoring warnings of a global pandemic, but when it came to the actual job of running the country, Trump-y boy was no fan.

What the 45th President loved about being POTUS was power, and for that reason we cannot rule out the possibility that he will try it again in less than three years. And according to extremely disturbing reports, he is laying the groundwork to ensure he has such high-ranking friends who could help sway an election in his favor when, and if, he does.

By axes:

Trump and his associates are systematically reshaping the Republican Party, working to install hand-picked loyalists in federal and state governments, and destroy those he deems disloyal, sources close to the former president told Axios. Why it matters: If most or all of Trump’s candidates win, he will enter the 2024 election cycle with many more bidding-ready people running the elections in key states. It will also have a well-funded political and political infrastructure and its own social media ecosystem.

His apparatus touches everything from the removal of governors, members of Congress, state legislators and secretaries of state to policy formulation and the influence of local school boards.

As Jonathan Swan and Andrew Solender note, the common thread running through the majority of the candidates Trump has backed so far is that they have all supported his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and would likely be prepared to do the same in 2024. David Perdue, for E.g., who has Trump’s backing for Georgia governor, told Axios on Wednesday that he would not have signed the states election results certification, which said Joe Biden had won if he had been in office. Elsewhere, Trump has backed candidates in Arizona and Michigan, all of whom share his unfounded belief that the election was stolen from him, something he still won’t stop talking about.

Sources who have spent time with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate say it’s impossible to have a prolonged conversation with him that isn’t interrupted by his fixtures on the 2020 election. is intensely focused on demands that Republicans get smart and continue their efforts to audit and reverse this result. We try to bring him on other topics, but we always get pulled back, said an adviser to the former president.

Trump is also going after the few Republicans in Congress who have challenged him. It endorsed the main challengers of Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Representatives Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), Peter Meijer (R-Mich.),.), And Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) Who all voted for his impeachment.

Equally frightening, the ex-president has called for bills instituting reforms that some of his advisers say have kept him in power, and his current lackeys support them.

