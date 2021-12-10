Boris Johnson’s standards adviser set to leave Downing Street apartment





The Telegraph understands that Lord Geidt asked the Prime Minister and Lord Brownlow to explain as early as Friday why the WhatsApp messages were not disclosed to him and other evidence when he considered the matter. If Lord Geidt, the Queen’s former private secretary, does not receive what he considers a satisfactory explanation, The Telegraph understands he is likely to step down as he would not be able to do his job if the bond of trust between him and Mr. Johnson were to be broken. Separately, there is growing speculation that Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, will now launch her own investigation into Mr Johnson. While Ms Stone’s office declined to comment, Labor has written to the commissioner asking him to investigate, with parliamentary sources suggesting a decision on whether to do so could be announced early next week . Releasing the findings of its investigation, the Election Commission said the Tories had failed to fully report a donation of $ 67,000 from Huntswood Associates Limited, a company controlled by Lord Brownlow. While the Tories only reported 15,000, the commission said the remaining 52,000 that were used to finance the renovation of the 11 Downing Street apartment should have been disclosed. This amounted to violations of the law regarding the reporting of donations, he concluded, and represented “serious failings” in the “compliance systems” of the party. It comes eight months after the investigation was launched following a series of reports of the lavish apartment renovation and scrutiny of the Tory Party and Mr Johnson’s failure to save the funds in public transparency registers. The report revealed that in total Lord Brownlow paid 112,549 for the renovation of the apartment. He also revealed that in October last year, a junior Conservative staff member asked about the 52,801 people the party had not declared and was told: “Don’t worry. “.

