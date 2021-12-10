Biden warns of democracy ‘slipping back’ at world summit

US President Joe Biden has warned of a setback in rights and democracy around the world as he opens a virtual summit with representatives from around 100 countries.
In a December 9 speech opening a two-day democracy summit, Biden called for renewed commitments to preserve democracies from the spread of authoritarianism.
Biden said the trends were largely in the wrong direction and democracy needed champions.
Democracy does not happen by chance. And we have to renew it with each generation, ”he said. “In my opinion, this is the defining challenge of our time.
The White House has touted the summit as a way for the United States and its like-minded allies to work together against authoritarianism, corruption and human rights abuses.
At the opening of the summit, the Biden administration said it was working with Congress to provide $ 424.4 million to a new initiative for the renewal of democracy around the world, including support for independent news media and democratic reformers.
The summit was heavily criticized by China and Russia as well as other countries such as NATO ally Hungary, which were not invited.
Ahead of the summit, the Chinese and Russian ambassadors in Washington wrote a common test in the conservative National Interest Political newspaper defending their own forms of government and accusing the United States of pursuing a Cold War mentality that will fuel ideological confrontation around the world.
“No country has the right to judge the vast and varied political landscape of the world by one yardstick,” wrote Ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China.
There was also controversy over the guest list.
Pakistan and the Philippines were invited, while Hungary’s nationalist government, a member of the EU, was not. Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was invited, while Turkey’s NATO member Recep Tayyip Erdogan was shunned.
The summit comes as there are questions about the state of American democracy.
The Americas’ global standing was affected by former President Donald Trump, who, along with some Republicans, attempted to discredit the 2020 election in which he lost, which led to an assault on the U.S. Capitol.
With reports from AP, AFP and Reuters
