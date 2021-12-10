Welcome to Pakistan, colony of the People’s Republic of China





Imran Khan is the nominal prime minister of Pakistan. In fact, he is Xi Jinping’s thinly veiled viceroy.

Pakistan presents itself as a great beacon of Islamic democracy and morality. It is in fact only a Chinese stronghold. The extent of Islamabad’s political submission to Beijing is quite extraordinary.

As proof, in a last-minute announcement on Wednesday, Pakistan announced that it would not participate in the US summit on democracy, which began on Thursday and aims to align global democracies in favor of human freedom. Islamabad, however, received the message from Beijing that it should not attend. The demand has put Pakistan in a difficult position, risking alienating the Biden administration at a time when Khan wants to improve relations.

Communist China has different goals. Xi’s regime is deeply upset by the Democracy Summit. Aside from its ludicrous claims of being a democracy, Beijing knows the summit is focusing unwanted attention on distinguishing between democratic rule of law and its own global hegemonic ambitions. But Khan knows who the boss is. Canceling the presence of Pakistan, the animal won its pat. Taking off his “wolf warrior” clothes for a minute, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Pakistan’s withdrawal from the top proves it is China’s “iron brother”.

Yet the Democracy Summit antics are just the latest example of Pakistan’s reincarnation as a Chinese colony. Most notable here is Pakistan’s response to what China is doing to its Muslim Uyghur population.

The Chinese Communist Party threw at least a million (and probably 1.5-2 million) innocent Muslims into a vast network of concentration camps littering its northwestern Xinjiang province. From there, these victims were stripped of their religious and cultural identity, raped, forcibly sterilized, and then deployed as slave-like labor. Even though multinationals like confectionery giant Mars are blinded by Chinese gold, what is happening in Xinjiang is clearly genocide.

Pakistan, however, sees no Chinese Communist evil.

In June, Jonathan Swan of Axios asked Khan why he was so outspoken about Islamophobia but so silent about the Uyghur genocide. A visibly uncomfortable Khan replied that he was focusing on internal concerns.

Again, this is just one more example of Pakistan’s poodle policy towards China. Last October, the Pakistani delegation to the UN actually authorized the Chinese delegation to draft a statement for them defending China’s human rights record. Pakistani diplomats then read this statement as if they were in fact Chinese diplomats. There is a larger problem here. Other Muslim governments are playing the same game when it comes to ignoring the Chinese genocide. The United Arab Emirates, Bashar al-Assad’s Syria and the Taliban are notable examples.

Either way, the world should now be clear: when it comes to Imran Khan’s Pakistan, whether it is a choice between the interests of China and those of the Umma (community Islamic World), the Ummah can go to hell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/welcome-to-pakistan-colony-of-the-peoples-republic-of-china

