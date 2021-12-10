New York Attorney General seeks testimony from Trump in civil investigation – troyrecord





By MICHAEL R. SISAK

NEW YORK (AP) The New York attorney general is seeking testimony from former President Donald Trump in an ongoing civil investigation into his business practices, a person familiar with the matter said.

Attorney General Letitia James’s office asked Trump to sit for a deposition on Jan. 7, according to the person, who requested anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A message requesting comment has been left for Trump’s attorney, Ronald Fischetti. James’ office declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorneys Office, which is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings, said Thursday that the interview request was not part of the criminal investigation.

In the past, the former Republican president has denounced investigations as part of a witch hunt.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trumps Company, the Trump Organization, misleads banks or tax officials about the value of assets by inflating them for favorable loan terms or by inflating them for favorable loan terms. minimizing to achieve tax savings.

Asking Trump for testimony is the first step in a process that could eventually lead to a subpoena and a judge ordering him to cooperate if he refuses.

James had announced her candidacy for governor of New York in late October, but on Thursday she suspended that campaign and cited ongoing investigations in her decision to be re-elected as state attorney general.

James investigators last year interviewed one of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, an executive with the Trump Organization, as part of the investigation. James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena against young Trump, and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly quashed a previously scheduled deposition.

Although the civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., James’ office was involved in both. Earlier this year, Vance gained access to the long-standing tax records of real estate moguls after a years-long fight that twice went to the United States Supreme Court.

Vance, who is stepping down at the end of the year, recently called a new grand jury to hear evidence as he questions whether he should seek more indictments in the inquest, which has resulted in tax evasion charges in July against the Trump organization and its longtime CFO. Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Asked about the state of the criminal investigation, Vance said last week: I think it’s pretty clear that our investigation is active and ongoing.

It is rare for law enforcement to issue a civil subpoena for the testimony of a person who is also the subject of a related criminal investigation.

In part, that’s because the person under criminal investigation might simply cite their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. Trump’s lawyers are unlikely to allow his impeachment unless they are sure his testimony cannot be used against him in a criminal case.

Both investigations are at least in part linked to allegations made in news reports and by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen that Trump had a history of misrepresenting asset values.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in connection with the civil investigation into the files relating to the Trumps estate in upper Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust. Vance subsequently issued subpoenas requesting many of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office has also won a series of court rulings forcing the Trumps company and a law firm she hired to hand over treasure troves of documents.

In October, Trump testified under oath behind closed doors for several hours during testimony in a lawsuit filed by protesters who claim his security team brutalized them at the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.

Trump had faced a Dec. 23 questioning deadline in former apprentice candidate Summer Zervos’ defamation lawsuit against him, but she dropped the case last month.

Trump has been less cooperative with Special Advocate Robert Muellers investigating Russian election interference.

Muellers’ investigative team demanded an interview with Trump for months, and although Trump has at times publicly stated that he is ready to sit down with them, his lawyers have long resisted the opening.

Instead, Trumps’ attorneys submitted written responses in November 2018 on some topics that the Muellers team considered inadequate. Prosecutors in the case decided not to subpoena Trump to compel him to testify.

Associated Press reporters Jill Colvin in New York and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

