Xi Jinping wants Chinese lawyers to follow and embrace Communist Party leadership

Lawyers in China should consciously follow and adopt the leadership of the Communist Party, President Xi jinping said at a Politburo study session.

He also said the party should strengthen its political orientation of lawyers.

[We should] educate and guide lawyers to consciously comply with the basic requirements of supporting the leadership of the Communist Party and the socialist rule of law in China, and strive to be good lawyers satisfied by the party and the people, said Mr. meeting in Beijing Monday, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

While this was not the first time the Chinese president had emphasized party leadership over the legal profession, observers said the call signaled a further tightening of control over lawyers.

Qin Qianhong, professor at Wuhan University Law School, said Xis’ message was consistent with the increased control over lawyers and law firms in recent years.

The political orientation of lawyers is one of the hallmarks of the rule of law in China, a natural requirement that lawyers must work within the political system, remain loyal and defend the party leadership, Qin said.

But he said too much emphasis on politics would undermine the credibility of the professions.

It is not good to just focus on political loyalty, and the law has its special professional and legal characteristics, Qin said. [Stressing] fidelity and obedience [to the party] and neglecting the need [for lawyers] improving their professional skills and neutrality will damage the credibility of lawyers, and that is not what the party and the top leadership want.

Lawyers as a profession were reestablished in the 1980s after the end of the Cultural Revolution. China had more than 520,000 practicing lawyers at the end of 2020, according to the Justice Ministry.

Authorities have sought to strictly manage the legal profession in recent years, disqualifying and imprisoning hundreds of people seen as troublemakers and potential threats to the party. The most severe crackdown came in 2015, when around 300 lawyers, paralegals and human rights activists were arrested during the 709 crackdown.

Lu Siwei lost his lawyer license earlier this year after defending 12 fugitives from Hong Kong who attempted to flee to Taiwan to escape prosecution for their role in the 2019 anti-government protests. He said the nature of the work inevitably led to clashes with authorities over some lawyers.

In handling cases, lawyers will witness many social issues and judicial corruption, and they will also witness many violations of basic human rights, which the authorities do not want to publicize, Lu said. The authorities do not consider lawyers who deal with criminal cases as forces that can undermine social stability, but they see lawyers who defend political prisoners, clerics, petitioners and dissidents as potentially affecting social stability.

The president’s speech in Monday’s study session, which also covered rule of law, law-making and national security, came weeks after a key meeting in which the party adopted a historic resolution on its achievements, consolidate the status of leader of Xis. Since then, the party’s propagandists have been overworked to promote Xis’ political doctrine in areas ranging from economics to public order and foreign affairs.

