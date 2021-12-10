Updates from HT: Imran Khan Says South Asia is Hostage to Kashmir Problem, and All Breaking News | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.

South Asia hostage to Kashmir issue, India confused peace overtures with weakness: Imran Khan

The whole of South Asia is hostage to the Kashmir issue and Islamabad’s peace overtures have been interpreted by New Delhi as a sign of weakness, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday. Read more

CDS Rawats helicopter lost contact 7 minutes from Wellington, black box was found

The Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 a.m. with 14 people on board, including the chief of state- Defense Major General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat, and he was due to land at Wellington Golf Heliport at 12:15 p.m. where a three-star general was waiting to receive them, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday. . Read more

Will retire together: what CDS General Bipin Rawat told his PSO who wanted to resign

A resident of the Takdah region in the Darjeeling Hills, Havildar Satpal Rai, the 40-year-old personal security guard for General Bipin Rawat, had spoken to his wife twice before boarding the hapless helicopter which crashed at Coonoor on Wednesday. Read more

New cases of avian influenza detected in Keralas Alappuzha district

An alert was raised in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Thursday after the national livestock department confirmed avian flu (H5N1 flu) in some samples sent to the National High Security Animal Disease Institute in Bhopal. Read more

Had asked Kohli not to withdraw from T20I; he disagreed ‘: Ganguly breaks silence on India’s change of ODI captain

The Cricket Control Board in India confirmed Rohit Sharma as the Indian captain of the ODI on Wednesday. The Indian opener succeeds Virat Kohli and is expected to begin his tenure as ODI skipper in the series against South Africa in January. Read more

Katrina Kaif shares wedding photos with Vicky Kaushal: Only love Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now husband and wife. They tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While the first photos of them as the newlyweds were shared online by paparazzi accounts, she has now posted photos from the wedding on Instagram. pictures here

