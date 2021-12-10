Yahoo 2021 Year in Review: Narendra Modi Becomes Most Wanted Politician, See Other Executives On List





PHOTOS: Most Wanted Politicians in 2021 Highlights On December 02, 2021, Yahoo released its annual “Year in Review” list for India The report highlighted the most searched people, news and events, in various categories Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India’s most wanted politician, followed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee As this year draws to a close, search engine Yahoo recently released its annual ‘review of the year’ for 2021. Data is a collection of this year’s top personalities, journalists and events, based on the habits of daily user research. The report gave us the names of the 10 most searched topics and names in various categories and fields. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most wanted figure, followed by cricketer Virat Kohli and Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee, according to the findings. Here, we’ll take a look at the 10 Most Wanted Politicians in 2021, according to Yahoo’s latest report. 1. Narendra Modi (Pic Credit – AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi again claimed first place by becoming the most wanted politician of the year, a post he has held since 2017 (with a brief slip to second place last year). 2. Mamata Banerjee (Photo credit – Twitter) Second place went to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal. His party notably won a large majority of seats in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. 3. Rahul Gandhi (Pic Credit – ANI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took third place on 2021’s Most Wanted Politicians list. 4. Arvind Kejriwal (Photo credit – Twitter) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal won fourth place on the annual list. 5. Amit Shah (Photo credit – Twitter) Home Secretary and BJP leader Amit Shah has become the fifth most wanted Indian politician of the year. 6. Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo credit – Twitter) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ranked sixth on Yahoo’s Most Wanted Indian Politician in 2021. Interestingly, Sitharaman was also on the Forbes 2020 list of the 100 Most Powerful Women last year. 7. Yogi Adityanath (Pic Credit – ANI) CM Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, who is BJP’s star activist across the country, placed seventh on the list. 8. Uddhav Thackeray (Photo credit – Twitter) Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of Maharashtra and chairman of Shiv Sena, became the eighth most wanted political leader in 2021. 9. Navjot Singh Sidhu (Pic Credit – ANI) Congressional politician and TV personality Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed ninth place on the list. In September this year, Sidhu made headlines after resigning from his post as President of the Punjab Congress. He sent his resignation letter to party leader Sonia Gandhi, but it was subsequently rejected. 10. Amarinder Singh (Photo credit – Twitter) Captain Amarinder Singh, who served as the 15th Chief Minister of the Punjab, landed last on the list. Captain Singh resigned his post as Chief Minister of the Punjab on September 18, 2021.

