US appeals court rejects Trump’s efforts to protect Jan 6 inquiry documents





A U.S. federal appeals court ruled Thursday against an attempt by former President Donald Trump to protect documents from the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

In a 68-page decision, the three-judge panel rejected Trump’s various arguments for using executive privilege to block access to records the committee considers essential to its investigation into the preparations for the deadly riot aimed at overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Judge Patricia Millett, writing for the tribunal, said Congress had “unique vital interests” in studying the events of January 6 and said US President Joe Biden made a “carefully reasoned” decision that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should not be invoked.

Trump also did not show any harm that would result from the release of the wanted tapes, Millett wrote.

“On the record, former President Trump has provided no basis for this tribunal to overturn President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations reached between political branches on these documents,” the opinion indicates.

He adds, “Both branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the committee’s investigation into an attack on the legislative branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power. “

US President Barack Obama gestures while nominating Patricia Ann Millett to become a federal White House judge in June 2013. Millett, writing for a three-judge appeals court, said Trump had shown no prejudice that would result from the release of the wanted person. -after the recordings. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

The appeals court has ruled that the injunction that prevented the National Archives from handing over the documents will expire in two weeks, or when the Supreme Court rules on an expected appeal from Trump, whichever is later. Trump’s lawyers can also request full appeals. court to consider the case. Seven of the court’s 11 appeals judges were appointed by Democratic presidents and four by Republican presidents.

Panel leaders, Representatives Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, and Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, welcomed the decision, saying it “respects the select committee’s interest in obtaining the White House records and the judgment of the president by authorizing these files to be produced. Our work is progressing rapidly. We will come to the truth. “

“Always intended for the Supreme Court”

But Trump’s spokesperson said the case was far from settled.

“Regardless of today’s appeal court ruling, this case was still before the Supreme Court,” said Liz Harrington. “President Trump’s duty to defend the constitution and the office of the presidency continues, and he will continue to fight for every American and every future administration.”

Tump spokesperson Liz Harrington is seen in Weslaco, Texas on June 30. Harrington said the case was far from being settled. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via AP)

The tribunal wrote: “The claimed privilege is not a personal privilege belonging to former President Trump; he manages it for the benefit of the republic. The interests that the privilege protects are those of the presidency itself, not of former President Trump individually. And the President has determined that immediate disclosure will promote, not harm, the national interest, and this delay here is in itself detrimental. “

The court also praised Biden’s “calibrated judgment” in working with Congress and the National Archives to weigh privilege issues, saying it “bears no resemblance to the” broad and unlimited waiver “of executive privilege denounced former President Trump “.

Biden has asked the committee to defer requests for some of the early documents that might have raised claims of privilege, and officials expect more documents in subsequent installments to be submitted to the same outcome.

US President Joe Biden is seen at the White House in Washington on Thursday. As the current incumbent, Biden had waived Trump’s claims of executive privilege. (Leah Millis / Reuters)

“As President Biden has determined, constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to protect information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to overthrow the constitution itself,” said the spokesperson for the Constitution. White House, Mike Gwin.

Trump sued the House committee on Jan.6 and the National Archives to prevent the White House from allowing publication of documents related to the insurgency. As the current incumbent, Biden had waived Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

The problem, the court said, is not that Trump “has no say in it,” but his failure to show that the withholding of documents should trump Biden’s “thoughtful and serious judgment” according to him. which Congress is entitled to.

WATCH | Senate report reveals intelligence failures ahead of Capitol siege: Senate report reveals intelligence failures before Capitol siege officers who ultimately faced angry mob. 1:59

The National Archives said the files Trump wants to block include presidential newspapers, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, handwritten notes “relating to the events of January 6” from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows , and “a draft decree on the subject of electoral integrity.

Advocating for the committee, United States House Counsel Douglas Letter said a current president’s resolve should trump predecessors in almost all circumstances and noted that Biden and Congress were agree that the January 6 files be handed over.

The three appeals court judges who heard the arguments were nominated by Democrats. Millett and Judge Robert Wilkins were appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is a person nominated by Biden who is considered a candidate for a seat on the Supreme Court if a seat opens during the current administration.

Republican presidents have appointed six of the nine Supreme Court justices, including three chosen by Trump.

