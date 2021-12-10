Jokowi promises to resolve cases of serious human rights violations





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the government is committed to advocating and resolving cases of human rights violations (HAM) heavy. Jokowi wants to prioritize justice for victims and perpetrators. “The government is committed to defending and resolving gross human rights violations by prioritizing the principles of justice for victims and justice for those suspected of being blatant human rights perpetrators,” Jokowi said. during the commemoration of World Human Rights Day 2021, at the State Palace. , Jakarta, Friday (10/10) 12). Jokowi said that after the enactment of Law No. 26 of 2000 concerning the Court of Human Rights, the Attorney General’s Office (Kejagung) took steps to conduct general investigations into incidents of gross human rights violations. of man. “One of them was transmitted by Komnas HAM in the Paniai Papua 2014 case. Based on the Komnas HAM investigation file, the Attorney General’s office continues to conduct general investigations to realize the principles of justice and legal certainty, “he said. In addition, the former mayor of Solo affirmed that the government continues to strive to respect the human rights of people in the social, legal, economic and cultural fields. He promised to eradicate extreme poverty. “We must also open up employment opportunities as widely as possible. Ensure equal access to education and health services. We must guarantee freedom of religion and the freedom to maintain customs and culture,” a- he declared. Previously, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD had said that the case of alleged serious human rights violations in Paniai, Papua, which had been brought to investigative level would be dealt with in accordance with applicable law. As announced by the Attorney General, at present, the case of allegations of gross human rights violations brought by Komnas Ham to the government in Paniai, Papua, by the Attorney General has been brought to the level of “investigation by appointing 22 prosecutors. will be dealt with in accordance with applicable law,” Mahfud said, quoted by the YouTube Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, on Sunday (5/11). (dhf / fra)



