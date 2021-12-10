No Biden-Imran call, “solidarity” with China why Pakistan withdrew from US Democracy Summit





US President Joe Biden and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo) | Bloomberg / ANI

New Delhi: While China and Bangladesh were not invited to the Washington Democracy Summit, Pakistan chose to stay out despite being one of the guests. It comes even as Islamabad continues to be shocked by US President Joe Bidens’ decision not to call Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan since taking office.

The Pakistani government has chosen to drop the Democracy Summit, although Islamabad said on Wednesday it was grateful to the U.S. government for inviting it.

The summit is being held for the first time on December 8, 9 and 10, with virtual participation from countries.

In an announcement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Pakistan is a large, functioning democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and free media. We remain deeply committed to deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting and promoting the human rights of all citizens. In recent years, Pakistan has implemented far-reaching reforms aimed at advancing these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results.

He also said: We appreciate our partnership with the United States, which we wish to expand both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation. We are keeping in touch with the United States on a range of issues and believe we can engage on this at an appropriate time in the future.

Pakistan, for its part, will continue to support all efforts aimed at enhancing dialogue, constructive engagement and international cooperation for the advancement of our common goals, he added.

While Islamabad has not explicitly and officially said that it will not attend the summit, sources in the Pakistani government told ThePrint that a final decision has been made not to attend.

According to another source, Islamabad is upset that Beijing has been excluded from the summit, which is seen as a positive program for democratic renewal and to tackle the biggest threats that democracies face today through ‘collective action. However, he also wants the United States to treat Pakistan as a democratic country.

Pakistani media also reported that the country would not attend the summit due to its all-time friend China not being invited.

Also read: New white paper insists China is a democracy. He wants you to forget about Tiananmen

Strong message from Pakistan to the United States

According to Michael Kugelman, deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, a Washington-based think tank, the Pakistani government wanted to send a strong message to the White House because it is unhappy with the level of engagement between of them. countries.

I have the impression that one or two factors, or perhaps a combination of the two, explains Islamabad’s decision. The first is that the Pakistani government simply decided it was not worth attending the summit, given how controversial it has become, he said.

He also said: The other is that Islamabad wanted to send a strong message to the White House about its dissatisfaction with the lack of high-level engagement with Pakistan coming from the Biden White House. The non-appeal between Joe Biden and Imran Khan should not be overlooked. This is something that angered officials in Islamabad.

He added: There is also a domestic political angle here. The Pakistani public does not like the promotion of American democracy, so stepping down from the summit will play well at home and bring political momentum to Islamabad. And that’s exactly what the doctor ordered a besieged government struggling to push back skyrocketing inflation.

However, Kugelman thinks China isn’t really the factor.

If he had wanted to help China, he could have attended the summit to push back the inevitable criticisms that will be leveled against Beijing, he said.

Confusing American decisions

Likewise, TCA Raghavan, former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan, also said the decision to skip the summit reflected the overall state of US-Pakistan bilateral relations.

President Biden has yet to make a single phone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has not been doing very well with Islamabad. Some of the rationality of recent US decisions is puzzling. One wonders why Bangladesh was not invited, said Raghavan, who is also a former director general of India’s World Affairs Council.

Of course, there is also the fact that China was not invited to the summit. Pakistan considered it prudent not to participate and to offend Beijing, he said.

Regarding India’s participation in the summit, Raghavan said: For India, this is a platform where many issues will be discussed on which we have no objection. The result will not be of great importance and I do not see any great problem with it. After all, the host country is a close friend of India.

(Edited by Rohan Manoj)

Also Read: US Democracy Summit Is Like Ashwamedha Yagya, India May Offer Alternate Vision To Put China On Hold

