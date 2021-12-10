House attacks Trump with bill to tackle presidential abuse of power





The House on Thursday passed a broad legislative package designed to guard against abuse of presidential powers as part of a package of reforms proposed by Democrats in the wake of former President Trump Donald Trump Jussie Smollett’s trial jury begins its trial Deliberations Pence says he will “assess” all of the Jan. 6 panel’s requests. Biden’s drug overdose strategy pushes treatment for some, jail for others MOREs’ tenure in the White House.

The legislation, called the Protecting our Democracy Act, was passed almost entirely along party lines by a vote of 220-208. Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerRoger Stone to Advocate Fifth in Jan. 6 Inquiry The Hill 12:30 p.m. Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Senate takes over Biden’s vaccine tenure Trump’s war with GOP creeps through Mid-Term PLUS (R-Ill.), who has criticized his party’s continued adherence to Trump, was the only Republican to vote to pass it, with support from all Democrats.

Passage of the bill came as President Biden’sJoe BidenPharma lobby watches parliamentarian Demand for American workers reaches historic highs as traditional democratic traditions in the United States have faced unprecedented threats in recent years .

The legislation proposes statutory reforms in response to Trump’s refusal to admit that Biden won the 2020 election; general obstruction by Trump officials in response to subpoenas from House Democrats; Trump grants pardons to his political allies; and repeated violations of a law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to engage in political activities. Democrats compared the legislative package to campaign finance and ethics reforms made following the Nixon administration.

The need for stronger guardrails is greater than ever, said Rep. Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffRoger Stone to advocate the fifth Jan. 6 investigation. official ahead of the censure vote MORE (D-Calif.), the bill’s lead author and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that led the first impeachment inquiry against Trump in 2019.

Although the Trump presidency has demonstrated the need for a comprehensive strengthening of our democratic institutions, the law to protect our democracy is less about the past than about the future, Schiff said.

Republicans called the legislation unnecessary and an attempt to exert undue control over the executive branch.

After nearly a year in office, it’s time for Democrats to start governing and let go of their obsession with Donald Trump, Rep. James ComerJames (Jamie) R. Comer saidOvernight Defense & National Security Senate seeks out deadlock on the defense bill. Withdrawal from Afghanistan The GOP calls for a watch hearing with Kerry on climate diplomacy MORE (Ky.), The top Republican on the House Watch and Reform Committee, arguing that the bill diminishes the power of the executive.

The sweeping legislation proposed by the Democrats would seek to establish more safeguards by requiring, in part, that the Department of Justice provide information to Congress on any presidential pardons or commutation in cases involving a president or his relatives and by suspending the statute of limitations for any federal crime committed by a sitting president or vice-president.

This would further speed up the court process for congressional subpoena enforcement actions, after Trump officials effectively avoided participating in House Democrats’ inquiries as court proceedings dragged on for months. In addition, it would allow courts to impose fines on government officials who refuse to cooperate with subpoenas from Congress.

Democrats have also been frustrated over the years in their efforts to secure Trump tax returns, which the former president refused to disclose when he launched his campaign in 2015.

One provision in the bill would require the president and vice-president, as well as candidates from major parties for those positions, to submit ten years of income tax returns to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). And if they refused to disclose the statements, the Treasury Department would be required to provide them to the FEC, which would make them public.

Another provision of the bill would require political commissions to report certain foreign contacts to the FBI and FEC. And in turn, the FBI should notify congressional intelligence commissions of any reported contact.

More than a year after the election, Trump continues to falsely claim that he did not lose the 2020 contest to Biden. These lies ultimately led to a mob of his supporters violently storming the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent Congress from formally ratifying the election results.

Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that Biden won has resulted in a delay in the verification process that allows the formal presidential transition to begin. The General Services Administration (GSA) did not officially notify Biden that the Trump administration was ready to begin the process more than two weeks after Biden was declared the winner of the election.

The House Democrats’ bill would require every eligible presidential candidate and vice-president to be treated as the winner if the GSA does not begin the transition process within five days of an election, until a finding is made or Congress certifies the true winner.

Despite Democrats’ control over both houses of Congress and the White House, the bill has a good chance of making headway in the Senate given likely GOP obstruction.

At least two centrist Democrats, the Sens. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinPharmacy lobby watches parliamentarian Demand for American workers hits all-time high. Senate votes against Biden’s vaccine mandate for MORE (W.Va.) Businesses with Republicans, Manchin warns of inflation as Democrats pursue Biden MORE (Arizona) spending bill, have been adamant throughout the year against changing Senate obstruction rules so that 60 votes are not needed to advance nearly all laws.

Schiff urged his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill to establish a filibuster exemption for bills related to voting rights and protecting democracy.

I think any delay in passing these democratic reforms continues to put our country at risk and this experience of self-government at risk, Schiff said.

