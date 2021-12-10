Democracy according to Xi Jinping, a British Cape Canaveral and strong threats

This week we are offering you a round-up of international news where it will be about democracy, space conquest and the threats hanging over the European forts. A selection from Benjamin Daubeuf, history-geography teacher at the Lyce Val-de-SeineduGrand-Quevilly.

Relying on a fact of the day is always a plus in an essay or oral in high school. This newsletter aims to help you follow what is happening in the world and which is related to the programs inHGGSP (history, geography, gopolitics, political sciences).

The first article is taken from the Singaporean dailyLianhe Zaobao.It deals with Xi Jinping’s stranglehold on China and his vision of democracy. This topic provides a very good introduction to the first topic1 on Democracies.

Han Yonghong, deputy editor-in-chief ofLianhe Zaobao, returns to the resolution on history adopted during the XIXtheChinese Communist Party congress (PCC), on November 11, 2021. The resolutions said about history never concern history alone, they rather fix the doctrine on the future direction of the country, she explains.

It’s only the third resolution on history in the hundred years of the party’s existence, she emphasizes. The first was adopted under Mao’s leadership in 1945 and the second by Deng Xiaoping in 1981. This report by PCC is the unison of the impression of rise in power from the Orient and [de] decline of the west posted by China after the first outbreak of Covid-19, said the journalist.

To describe the form of government that the PCC, the authorities use the formula popular democracy of the whole process. A notion that involves comprehensive institutional procedures and participatory practices, to Xi Jinping. Because, according to the Chinese leader, the organization of elections and the possibility of voting are not absolute guarantees of democracy, reportthe journalist, who sees it as a criticism of electoral democracy.

By his statements, the Chinese leader seeks above all to show that the Western vision of democracy is no longer the only one valid today.

This second article provides an interesting counterpoint to the final year theme 1 on new conquest spaces. He explains that the post-Brexit UK is seeking to acquire space power by building a satellite launch base on its soil.

The journalist of Daily Mirror traveled to the little dUnst, north of scotland, to visit the future launch site. Why did you choose such an isolated one? Precisely because a launcher must be located far from large population densities (this is the case of Cape Canaveral and Kourou), and that this northern latitude is favorable to the overflight of satellites.

The British government is banking on a fuse capable of delivering up to 16 launches per year by 2030, clarifies the article. To make this launcher one of the most environmentally friendly in the world, the United Kingdom has teamed up with the company Skyrora, which plans to fuel its flares with Ecosene, a fuel produced from plastic waste.

Boris Johnson’s ambition is clear: to compete with the space powers without the help of the European Union.

The article of New Scientist that we are finally proposing to you fits perfectly into the milestone on the strengths of the final year theme: The environment, between exploitation and protection: a plantar issue.

The journalist takes up a study carried out within the framework of the European program PCIForests, which notes the worrying disappearance of the main tree species in European forests: The common lpica is the hardest hit, with a death rate of over 60% on average between 2010 and 2020 compared to the period 1995-2009. The rate is up 40% for Scots pine, from 36% for European beech and 3.5% for oak.

This mortality is observed in all the European forts, even the most northerly. The main cause of this high mortality is, of course, climate change which causes soil to dry out.

The strong Europeans will therefore less and less absorb the CO 2 produced by human activity and be more susceptible to fires. Finally, the price of wood, already high, could have repercussions on the entire economy of paper or construction.

As the experts conclude, it’s time we planted a larger variety of species so that our forests adapt better to climatic variations.

Benjamin Daubeuf