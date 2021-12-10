PM Modi and Rajnath Singh pay tribute to General Bipin Rawat, another who died in Delhi | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (December 9th) met with family members of CDS General Bipin Rawat and other defense personnel, who were killed in a IAF helicopter crash the other day in Tamil Nadus Coonoor, ANI reported. The mortal remains of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defense personnel were brought to New Delhis Palam Air Base this evening from Tamil Nadu. The two leaders paid homage to the mortal warriors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays a final tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in the #TamilNaduChopperCrash yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QT3JHKTedq ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021 Delhi | Defense Minister Rajnath Singh meets with families of General CDS Bipin Rawat and other members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash yesterday at Palam Air Base pic.twitter.com/vPhALuWWHD ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021 The last rites of all the victims of the crash will be celebrated on Friday in New Delhis Cantt while civilians will be able to pay homage to General CDS Bipin Rawat from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the CDS Karaj marg residence on Friday. India’s first defense chief General Bipin Rawat, who has an illustrious defense career, was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday on his way to Wellington. He was aboard a Mi series helicopter. The reason for the crash is still unknown, however, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking to parliament on the matter, said an investigation would be carried out into the incident. The minister said in a statement the investigation would be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh and the only survivor was on life support, in Wellington, about six kilometers from the crash site, bugles sounded the last post in honor of those who had been killed. . (With ANI inputs) Live

