Sidney Powell joins list of people Trump claims not to know





It has clearly been a difficult year for Sidney Powell and his bizarre anti-election conspiracy theories. She was fired from the Trump team; one of his great trials has turned into a fiasco; and federal prosecutors are demanding financial records from his operation as part of a reported criminal investigation.

Powell’s position did not improve when The Washington Post reported this week that his nonprofit, Defending the Republic, had raised more than $ 14 million by spreading obvious election lies and questions about the destination. money, lots of staff and the group’s board of directors. to resign.

It was against this background that Donald Trump spoke this week with conservative media figure Hugh Hewitt, and the host asked about the controversial attorney’s recent issues. As the transcript shows, the former president responded as if he barely knew Powell.

“No she was, she wasn’t working for me. She was a lawyer representing the general. [Mike] Flynn and a few others, and she was never officially on our side, I guess, you know, in terms of what she was doing, but she wasn’t working for me per se. She worked for General Flynn and others. And I don’t agree with some of the things she’s doing and some of the statements she’s made, as you know. “

The Republican didn’t literally say, “Sidney who?” but that seemed to be the subtext.

There are, of course, a few issues with this. The first is the mountain of evidence that clearly shows that Powell was truly part of Trump’s team.

Indeed, she was a prominent member of the then President’s legal team, described at the time as one of Trump’s “senior lawyers” whom he identified by name as one of his lawyers. .

Even after his ouster, Powell remained a member of Trump’s inner circle. As he grew desperate to retain power following his defeat, Powell made several visits to the White House, and Axios reported that among Trump’s aides there was a “consensus” that the then president ” listened to Sidney Powell more than anyone else. ” who’s on his payroll, certainly more than his own lawyer in the White House. “

The Washington Post noted this week that Powell and Flynn even tried to convince Trump to appoint her as some sort of special advisor, which would have given her “wild goose hunt” the imprint and resources of the federal government. “.

Powell “didn’t work for” Trump? Please.

But just as astonishing is the larger pattern. As we discussed last summer, after Steve Bannon was first indicted by a federal grand jury, not to be confused with his more recent indictment, the then president acted as s ‘he barely knew Bannon, claiming he had simply worked “for a small part of the administration.”

He was hardly alone. In late 2019, Trump described then U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as “a small group of ambassadors who have direct and frequent access to Trump.” as “a very good man” and a “great American”. Shortly after, when Sondland was embroiled in the Ukraine scandal that led to the then president’s impeachment, Trump said: “Let me tell you, I barely know this gentleman.”

A month earlier, Trump had said he did not know Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas after their arrests, despite his previous interactions with them.

Further, after his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was indicted, the then president argued, with reference to the former vice president of the Trump Organization, “Michael Cohen was a public relations person who was doing a little legal work, a very little legal work. “

Around the same time, following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Trump reportedly told his associates that he “barely knows” Mohammed bin Salman.

When Paul Manafort was indicted, Trump’s former campaign chairman became a random staff member “who played a very limited role for a very limited time.” When White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was forced to resign in disgrace, the Trump team decided he was “a former Obama administration official” who did “volunteer work.” For the president.

Carter Page has been described as someone Trump “doesn’t know”. George Papadopoulos was fired as a “waiter”. Trump World has even tried to play down its association with Cambridge Analytica, the Trump campaign data company.

Let this be a lesson for Trump associates: if you run into trouble or get awkward, your loyalty will not be rewarded.

