Rapid Deployment of Chinese Maritime Ships Shifted Peacetime Balance in South China Sea: Report | Xi Jinping | China ships

Beijing [China]: The number and rapid deployment of Chinese maritime vessels have “radically changed the peacetime balance of power in the South China Sea.”

According to a new report from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), hundreds of Chinese maritime militia ships are operating in disputed areas of the South China Sea, posing a significant challenge for “the maritime order rooted in international law ”.

Citing Radio Free Asia, the India-Pacific Defense Forum reported that for years the Communist Party of China (CCP) has funded the expansion of maritime vessels to assert its claims in the South China Sea.

In its report released in November 2021, “Pulling the Curtain Down on the Chinese Maritime Militia,” CSIS provided a comprehensive profile of a force it said was operating alongside Chinese law enforcement and military personnel. to achieve Chinese political goals in disputed waters.

This is called “gray area tactics” when unconventional forces and methods are used to pursue strategic interests while trying to avoid the possibility of conflict.

The report says that the establishment in recent years of Chinese outposts with large port facilities has led to a sharp increase in the number of maritime militia ships sailing to the disputed Spratly Islands.

“The big picture is that there have been around 300 Maritime Militia ships deployed in large groups around the Spratly Islands since August 2018, relying on China’s man-made islands for logistical support, but not cloistered. no longer in those ports, ”the report said.

The report says the ships are funded by the Chinese government through grants “which incentivize local actors to build ships to military specifications and operate them.”

The authors concluded that “the majority of Chinese fishing vessels in the disputed areas of the South China Sea do not operate as independent business actors but rather as paid agents of the Chinese government obliged to help achieve its political and national security objectives ”.

In addition, the report provided a list of 112 Chinese militia ships allegedly active in the South China Sea, and 52 other “probably militia” ships.

Radio Free Asia previously used Chinese company records, tender documents, and Chinese state media to determine that many “fishermen” are Chinese militiamen tasked with guarding the CCP’s outposts.

The report also states that since the completion of construction of its man-made island outposts in the Spratly Islands in 2016, the CPC has focused on asserting control of peacetime activities in the South China Sea. , and the maritime militia is a key part of this change.

Since then, militia boats have been deployed regularly and in large numbers to the disputed waters of the Spratleys. A recent large-scale deployment took place in March 2021, when around 200 suspected militia boats gathered near the Pentecostal Reef at Union Banks, causing a diplomatic rift between China and the Philippines. (ANI)