Who would vote for Donald Trump in 2024? Here’s how much support he has in Utah





Half of the Utahns would vote or consider voting for Donald Trump if he ran for president in 2024.

And 48% of Beehive State residents have a favorable opinion of the former president who continues to claim that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.

A new Deseret News / Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that 24% of registered voters in the state would definitely vote for Trump in 2024. Another 26% would consider voting for him.

But 46% say they wouldn’t vote for Trump, while 4% don’t know, according to the survey.

Although the Utahns as a whole are divided over the former president, he still has strong support from his conservative Republican base and a significant portion is ready to vote for him in 2024 if that becomes a possibility, said Jason Perry, chief executive. from the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

Dan Jones & Associates conducted the survey of 812 registered voters in Utah from November 18 to 30. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.44 percentage points.

Of those polled who identified as Republican, 39% would vote for Trump, while 34% would consider voting for him. Only 23% of Republican voters in Utah say they would not choose him in 2024.

Among survey respondents who consider themselves very conservative, 53% would mark their ballot for the former president.

While part of Utah’s Republican voters say they would support Trump, Democrats and unaffiliated voters would not. The poll found that 91% of voters who identified as Democrats and 62% who are not affiliated with any political party would not vote for Trump.

The Utahns are ready to turn the page on the confrontational and hateful rhetoric that Trump and his cronies embody, especially now that we’ve seen Joe Biden rule with the kind of stable, responsible and measured leadership that America deserves from a president, a Utah Democratic Party said the spokesperson in response to the poll results.

Additionally, nearly half of the Utahns would not back Trump if he ran in 2024, because they know the way to meet the challenges we face is to move our country forward, not back down.

Previous Deseret News / Hinckley Institute polls have revealed that the Utahns are divided over Trump’s responsibility for the murderous incursion on the United States Capitol and whether the Senate should have convicted him of incitement. insurrection.

Investigators, experts and the courts have found no widespread fraud in the 2020 election that Trump and his supporters say existed after his loss to Biden. But the former Republican president relentlessly pushed the false narrative as he stoked rumors about another presidential bid.

Demography

If he was on the 2024 ticket, Trump would do better with men than women in Utah.

The poll found that only 19% of women would vote for him, while 53% would not. Of the men, 28% would choose Trump, while 40% would not. Others in both groups would consider voting for him or don’t know.

In 2016, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the predominant religion in Utah, rejected Trump in large numbers for a Republican state. He did better with church members in 2020.

Given the luck in 2024, 25% of survey respondents who identified themselves as very active Latter-day Saints would definitely vote for Trump, 30% would consider him, and 40% would not vote for him. Of the somewhat active church members, 25% would definitely choose Trump, 37% would consider him, and 32% would not vote for the former president.

The investigation found that the Utahns were also divided over what they currently think of Trump. 48% have a favorable opinion of him, while 48% have an unfavorable opinion, including 40% who have a very unfavorable opinion of the former president.

All presidents since Reagan have seen their approvals increase in their final months in office. As with many other political norms, Trump is the exception, Perry said.

Trump won Utah in 2020 with 58% of the vote. But he left the White House with the lowest approval rating of his presidency nationally and the lowest in Utah. When Trump stepped down, his favor among the Utahns dropped to 49% after being in the mid-1950s for most of his senior year.

Almost a year later, that’s pretty much where it stays.

Almost a year after leaving office, the number of approvals of Donald Trump in Utah is extremely low, according to the Democratic Party of Utah.

And, of course, more with the state’s Democratic voters. The poll shows that 89% have a very unfavorable impression of Trump.

While the Utahns are generally divided over Trump, they are much less so over Biden. The results of a Deseret News / Hinckley Institute poll released earlier this week showed 63% disapprove of the job he does as president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/12/9/22826094/who-would-vote-donald-trump-2024-electon-utah-poll-reveals-answers-deseret-news-hinckley-institute The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos