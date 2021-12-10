Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Christmas party scandal





Nicola Sturgeon called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down following the Christmas party scandal that engulfed the government. Green MP Gillian Mackay in the Scottish Parliament has asked the Prime Minister if the Tory leader should step down. An investigation has been opened by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to find out whether parties were held last December when London was on lockdown. Johnson denied that any rules were broken, but did not say whether parties actually took place despite a number of people attending the rallies. In response to McKay, Sturgeon said, “Yes, I do. “While Gillian Mackay was asking a question there, members of the Conservative group shouted at me from a sedentary position that these issues had nothing to do with us in the Scottish Parliament. “Well, I don’t agree. I think the principles and values ​​of openness, integrity and transparency are important to all of us who care about democracy in this country. “I think Boris Johnson has a lot of questions to answer, there are other questions around today around the whole Downing Street wallpaper issue, but I’ll leave them out. “I don’t think it’s just a corrupt Number 10 holder who has to go. “I think it’s time for Scotland to get rid of the whole corrupt and broken Westminster system that is holding us back.” Investigation into the case was ordered by the Prime Minister after a video was released showing Downing Street collaborators laughing at a ‘fictitious’ party at Number 10 in December 2020. At a press conference on Wednesday, Johnson also appeared to admit that the Cabinet Secretary would be able to go further than just reviewing the events of December 18 and “seeing other things,” with d ‘other suspected gatherings in Downing Street during the last holiday season. year. Allegra Stratton became the first victim of the leaked footage when, in a moving press statement outside her north London home, withdrew on Wednesday. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.



