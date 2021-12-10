PM Modi to inaugurate national Saryu Nahar project in UP’s Balrampur





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and inaugurate the national Saryu Nahar project which will provide safe water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit around 29 lakh farmers in the area, his office said. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the project was built at a total cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, of which over Rs 4,600 crore has been provisioned in the past four years. The project also involves the interconnection of five rivers – Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini – to ensure optimal use of the region’s water resources. Prime Minister Modi will travel to Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, and inaugurate the national Saryu Nahar project on December 11 at around 1 p.m., the PMO said in a statement on Friday. Work on the project started in 1978, but due to the lack of continuity of budget support, inter-ministerial coordination and adequate monitoring, it fell behind schedule and was not completed even after nearly four decades, he said. The prime minister’s vision for the well-being and empowerment of farmers, and his commitment to prioritize long-pending projects of national significance, placed emphasis on the project, the statement said. Therefore, in 2016, the project was handed over to Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the goal of completing it within a limited time frame, PMO said. In this venture, innovative solutions were found for the acquisition of new land in order to build new canals and fill critical gaps in the project, as well as to resolve the ongoing litigation related to previous land acquisitions, a t -he declares. The renewed focus resulted in the project being completed in just about four years. The project will provide guaranteed water for the irrigation of more than 14 lakh hectares of land and will benefit around 29 lakh farmers in more than 6,200 villages, PMO said. It will benefit nine districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, namely Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, according to the statement. Farmers in the region, who have been hit hardest by the excessive delay of the project, will now benefit immensely from the improved irrigation potential, he said. They will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximize the region’s agricultural potential, he added. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-saryu-nahar-national-project-in-up-s-balrampur-121121000221_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos