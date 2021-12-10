Court of Appeals rejects Trump’s offer to protect material from Jan.6 inquiry





WASHINGTON A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Congress has the right to see White House records related to the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, dismissing former President Donald J. Trumps’ claim that he still had the power to keep the material secret.

In a 68-page decision, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the oversight powers of Congress, supported by President Bidens’ decision not to invoke privilege executive over hardware, outweighed Mr. Trump’s residual secrecy. powers.

Citing the aphorism attributed to Benjamin Franklin that the founders gave the country a republic if you can keep it, Judge Patricia A. Millett wrote that January 6 exposed how fragile these democratic institutions and traditions we are. may have come to be taken for granted. , against which Mr. Trump’s arguments for secrecy were not close enough.

Former President Trump provided no basis for this tribunal to overturn President Bidens’ judgment and the agreement and accommodations reached between political branches on these documents, she wrote. Both branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the committees’ inquiry into an attack on the legislative branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power.

Justices Millett, Robert L. Wilkins and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the other two judges on the panel, were all appointed by Democratic presidents. Mr. Trump is almost certain to appeal their decision to the Supreme Court, which is controlled by a six-member bloc appointed by Republicans.

The appeal committee had issued a short-term injunction to prevent the National Archives from turning over the documents while it investigated the matter. He said he would leave the injunction in place for two weeks to give the former presidents’ legal team time to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

The case raised new and untested constitutional questions about the scope and limits of a former president’s ability to keep his administration’s records secret when his successor refuses to invoke executive privilege.

Understanding the riot at the United States Capitol

On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

The dispute centers on a request for a Special House Committee to investigate the events of January 6, when Mr. Trump led a fiery Stop the Steal rally and his supporters then stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the victory of President Bidens Electoral College.

Citing a provision of the Presidential Records Act, a post-Watergate statute that governs access to old government records, the January 6 committee requested detailed accounts of Mr. Trumps’ movements and meetings before and on the day of crisis. The National Archives have started to identify batches of sensitive documents with a view to handing them over as they arise.

Mr. Trump, however, objected to the release of some of the early files as a question of executive privilege. After Mr Biden declined to support his objection, saying it was in the national interest for the oversight committee to see the records, Mr Trump filed a complaint to keep the files secret.

Federal District Court judge Tanya S. Chutkan, also named a Democrat, ruled in November that Congress should receive the cases, prompting Mr. Trump to appeal. Specifically, the question is whether he is so likely to ultimately lose the case that the National Archives should be allowed to hand over the documents immediately, or whether they should remain blocked while the case is fully argued.

Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and chairman of the Jan.6 committee, said he wanted to wrap up by early spring. If this is the case, the committee would need to have access to the files by the end of the winter for the information to form part of a report.

Both on and off, Mr. Trump has pursued a legal strategy of blocking subpoenas and using the generally slow pace of litigation to exhaust congressional oversight efforts.

But at both stages of the case so far, the judges have acted with unusual swiftness. Judge Chutkan ruled against the former president just over three weeks after he filed the complaint, and the appeals court panel ruled against him less than a month after his appeal was recorded. .

In response to the attack, Mr. Biden and Congress each ruled that access to this subset of presidential communications materials is necessary to address an issue of constitutional momentum for the Republic, the judge wrote. Millett. Former President Trump gave this court no legal reason to reject President Bidens’ assessment of the executive branch’s vested interests or to create a separation of powers conflict that political branches have avoided.

The courts have questioned what general rule or legal test should govern not only this dispute, but also any future dispute in which a sitting president and an elder disagree on whether to invoke executive privilege over specific documents.

Mr Trumps ‘legal team argued that disclosure of the files would harm the executive by causing presidents’ advisers to fear giving candid advice, lest it be exposed. But Mr Biden, through his White House attorney, decided it was in the national interest for the Jan.6 committee to shed light on what happened so it didn’t happen again. Never again.

Noting that many presidents, including Mr. Trump, have from time to time waived executive privilege, Justice Millett wrote that Mr. Biden was best placed to weigh the general principle of confidentiality against competing needs and interests involving the government. executive power.

Understand the claim for executive privilege in January 6. Inquiry 1 of 8

A key question as yet untested. Donald Trump’s power as former president to keep information from his White House secret has become a central issue in the House’s investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. In the midst of an attempt by Mr. Trump to keep personal records and the indictment of Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress a secret, here is a breakdown of executive privilege:

What is executive privilege? It is a power claimed by presidents under the Constitution to prevent the other two branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive information, especially confidential communications involving the president or among his key associates.

What is Trump claiming? Former President Trump has filed a complaint to block the disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He argues that these matters should be kept secret because of executive privilege.

Is Trump’s Claim for Privilege Valid? The constitutional line between the president’s powers of secrecy and the investigative authority of Congress is blurred. Although a judge has rejected Mr. Trump’s offer to keep his papers secret, it is likely that the case will ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court.

Is executive privilege absolute power? No. Even a legitimate claim of executive privilege may not always prevail in court. During the Watergate scandal in 1974, the Supreme Court upheld an order requiring President Richard M. Nixon to hand over his tapes from the Oval Office.

Can ex-presidents invoke executive privilege? Yes, but the courts can view their claims with less deference than those of current presidents. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that Nixon could claim executive privilege even if he was not in office, although the court ultimately ruled against him in the case.

Is Steve Bannon covered by executive privilege? It’s not clear. The Mr Bannons case could raise the new legal question of whether or to what extent a claim of executive privilege can extend to communications between a president and an informal adviser outside of government.

What is contempt of Congress? It is a sanction imposed on people who defy congressional subpoenas. Congress can return the contempt citations to the Justice Department and seek criminal charges. Mr. Bannon was charged with contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Mr. Trump did not make any recording or even suggest to this tribunal what background or what information was overlooked or what information could trump President Bidens’ calculation, she wrote. We cannot just assume it. Neither can we, alone, search the documents for sensitivities or concerns that were never expressed by Mr. Trump.

President Nancy Pelosi applauded the decision. Today, the courts once again rejected the campaign by former presidents to obstruct congressional investigation into the Jan.6 insurgency, she said in a statement. No one can be allowed to stand in the way of the truth, especially not the previous president, who instigated the insurgency.

Jesse R. Binnall, an attorney for Mr. Trump in the case, did not respond to a request for comment.

The move came as the House committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill said it would vote on Monday to recommend that Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s former chief of staff, be found guilty of criminal contempt of the government. Congress for defying his subpoena.

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, the second House Democrat, said the chamber could vote to send the contempt referral to the Justice Department as early as Tuesday.

Mr. Meadows brought a lawsuit against the committee seeking to persuade a federal judge to block his subpoenas, which he called too broad and unduly onerous.

The panel interviewed nearly 300 witnesses, including four on Thursday, but voted twice to find Mr. Trump’s uncooperative allies in contempt.

Witnesses interviewed Thursday at a nondescript federal office building in Washington included Ali Alexander, a leading organizer of Stop the Steal rallies who has ties to far-right members of Congress, and Kash Patel, a former leader of Pentagon cabinet that was involved in Capitol Hill security talks and was in constant contact with Mr Meadows on Jan.6.

After his testimony ended, Mr. Patel said he shared the Defense Ministry’s preparation and response to the unrest on Capitol Hill.

Although I had great concerns about the fairness of the proceedings, he said in a statement, I appeared to answer questions to the best of my ability.

Luke Broadwater contributed reporting from Washington.

