US appeals court rejects Trump offer to withhold files on Capitol attack





WASHINGTON, Dec.9 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to withhold the records of the House of Representatives investigation into the deadly Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill , claiming that he had provided “no basis” for his request.

“Former President Trump provided no basis for this tribunal to overturn President Biden’s judgment,” wrote a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit .

President Joe Biden had previously determined that the files, which belong to the executive branch, should not be subject to executive privilege and that handing them over to Congress was in the best interest of the nation.

“Both branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee’s investigation into an attack on the legislative branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” said the tribunal.

The decision marks another blow for the former Republican president, who has fought an ongoing legal battle with the committee on access to documents and witnesses.

The special House committee investigating the riot has asked the National Archives, the U.S. agency that hosts Trump’s files in the White House, to produce visitor logs, telephone records and written communications between its advisers.

The panel said it needed the records to understand any role Trump may have played in fomenting violence.

Trump argued that the documents requested by the House committee were covered by the legal doctrine of executive privilege which protects the confidentiality of certain White House communications.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, who heads the select committee, and his vice-chair, Republican Liz Cheney, released a statement applauding the court’s decision they said respected the panel’s interest in securing the cases.

“We will find out the truth,” they said.

Trump’s lawyers have called the Democrat-led investigation politically motivated and argue the documents are protected.

Now is the second time that a federal court has ruled against Trump in this case.

On November 9, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed Trump’s arguments, saying he failed to recognize Biden’s “deference” to determination that the committee could access the files. adding: “Presidents are not kings, and the applicant is not president.”

On Thursday, the court gave Trump 14 days to file an emergency request with the Supreme Court to appeal the ruling.

“Whatever decision the appeals court gave today, this case was still going to the Supreme Court,” Trump lawyer Liz Harrington tweeted.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis, Dan Grebler and Michael Perry

