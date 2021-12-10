We don’t want to get into bloc politics: PM





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered Pakistan’s good offices on Thursday to resolve disputes between the United States and China to avoid what he called the potentially new “cold war” because he claimed Pakistan would not side with any bloc.

His statements, made at the Islamabad conclave on “A Peaceful and Prosperous South Asia”, came a day after Pakistan decided to skip the democracy summit convened by President Joe Biden.

The Foreign Office, while politely declining the U.S. invitation, had cited no specific reason to stay away from the summit.

However, observers believe that aside from the strained relations between the two countries, China’s exclusion from the summit may have played a role in Pakistan’s decision.

The move, observers say, could have serious implications for Pakistan, as the United States will not like the apparent snub from Islamabad.

Pakistan, however, is trying to show that it does not want to get into bloc politics, but on the issue of the summit of democracy it seems to have sided with China and Russia.

Aware of the potential conflict between China and the United States, the prime minister said Pakistan wants to bring China and the United States closer together in the hope of avoiding not only bloc politics, but a “new cold war.” “.

The prime minister warned that the scenario seemed to point towards a new cold war as blocs formed and stressed that Pakistan would not join any bloc.

“Pakistan does not want to be trapped in this new cold war as it has happened in the past,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s decision to side with the United States in its rivalry with the former Soviet Union.

This policy, Imran said, has cost Pakistan dearly.

In this context, the Prime Minister insisted that Pakistan wanted to bring China and the United States closer together. He recalled that Pakistan’s positive role has made it possible to avoid a possible conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran. “Both countries appreciated our role,” he added.

Read Pakistan declines invitation to American summit on democracy

He recalled that Pakistan had served as a communication channel to organize a secret visit from Islamabad to Beijing in 1971 by then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who restored Sino-US relations after more than two decades of diplomatic silence.

“We want to bring people together … Pakistan played a role in opening up China to America in the 1970s,” he said.

“There is always competition between states over commerce. This is not a problem. But this trade struggle must not lead to a rivalry similar to what we have seen in the case of the United States and the United States. ‘Soviet Union,’ he added.

Regarding the current situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister noted that the worst and worst nightmares had been avoided. He said that after the US exit, Pakistan feared a protracted civil war in Afghanistan.

“Fortunately, that did not happen,” he said, adding that the real challenge was to avoid humanitarian crises.

He said the United States must understand that freezing Afghan assets will only make the problems of the Afghan people worse.

“Whether you like the Afghan Taliban or not, it is the Afghan people who will suffer if their assets are not thawed and if economic aid is not provided to them,” he said.

Commenting on India, the Prime Minister said in the presence of the RSS that an ideological rapprochement was not possible between the two countries.

Read more PM Imran launches health microinsurance program for KP

“The RSS ideology is not only bad for Pakistan or the Kashmiris, but it is also bad for India itself,” he argued. He said history shows that when a country tries to marginalize a segment of society, it only leads to radicalization.

“We hope and pray that India will one day have a government with which Pakistan can sit at the negotiating table to resolve all disputes,” he said.

The dispute in Kashmir, he stressed, can only be resolved through dialogue.

“If India thinks it can suppress the people of Kashmir by force, it is wrong. If the movements of people could be brought under control through the use of force, the United States would have succeeded in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan and India faced many common challenges which required a common strategy, but that was only possible when both sides found a peaceful solution to the Kashmir problem.

“For example, we cannot tackle the pollution problem in Lahore without India’s cooperation,” he said.

