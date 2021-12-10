Riot at the United States Capitol: Court rejects Trump’s offer to withhold files | News | DW





A federal appeals court ruled Thursday against former US President Donald Trump, who tried to keep White House documents relating to the Jan.6 violation of the Capitol secret.

The three-judge panel rejected Trump’s claim that the documents were protected by executive privilege, saying they were in fact essential for an investigation into what led hundreds to rise up on Capitol Hill and attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

“In the case before us, former President Trump provided no basis for this tribunal to overturn President Biden’s judgment,” Judge Patricia Millett wrote on behalf of the tribunal.

The opinion added that the President and Congress “agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the committee’s investigation into an attack on the legislature and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power ”.

The committee in question is a House of Representatives panel tasked with investigating how the Capitol was violated and whether former President Trump played a role.

On Thursday, the committee said it would vote next week on whether Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s chief of staff, should be incited for contempt of Congress.

Trump should take the case to the Supreme Court

Trump and his allies have been accused of inciting the rioters in a speech and encouraging them via social media. He had sought to prevent his documents, phone records and messages related to the attack from being seen by the committee, arguing that it was his privilege as former president.

However, the court ruled that “the right of a former president certainly does not carry more weight than that of the holder”.

The decision did not immediately release the records. The appeals court said Trump’s lawyers would have two weeks to appeal the case to Supreme Court justices, three of whom were appointed by Trump.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to call for a further freeze on release while the High Court examines the unprecedented case.

es / wd (AP, AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-capitol-riot-court-rejects-trump-bid-to-withhold-files/a-60075534 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

