Jokowi promises to resolve human rights violations, hints at Painai Papua case





Completion of cases of gross human rights violations remains the duty of the government. President Joko Widodo has pledged to resolve cases of gross human rights violations, such as the Painai Papua case. “The government is committed to defending, resolving and resolving gross human rights violations,” Jokowi said during the commemoration of World Human Rights Day at the Jakarta State Palace on Friday 10/12. He assured that the government would prioritize the principle of justice for victims and alleged perpetrators of serious human rights violations. Following Law No. 26 of 2000 on the Court of Human Rights, the Attorney General’s Office took steps to conduct a general investigation into incidents of gross human rights violations. Jokowi also mentioned that one of the cases of gross human rights violations was the Painai case which occurred in 2014. “On the basis of the Komnas HAM investigation file, the Public Prosecutor’s Office will continue to conduct general investigations to ensure the realization of the principles of justice and legal certainty”, he declared. The former mayor of Solo also stressed that the implementation of human rights includes the realization of economic, social and cultural rights, especially for vulnerable groups. In addition, all citizens have the same possibility of receiving state services. “All citizens have the right to the same protection from the state without discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, religion, sex or race,” Jokowi said. Previously, Komnas HAM had determined that the shooting in Paniai on December 7-8, 2014 was a gross human rights violation. In this case, four people died and 21 people were wounded by gunshot and stab wounds. Komnas HAM also said that TNI members who served in Kodam XVII / Cendrawasih were responsible. Quote Included betweenCoordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said Painai’s case had been brought to the investigative level by the Attorney General. The matter will be dealt with in accordance with applicable law. “The attorney general raised it to the investigative level by appointing 22 prosecutors,” he said. The process will respect Law No. 26/2000 on the Court of Human Rights. One of them is the qualification of flagrant violation of human rights which is determined and decided only by Komnas HAM.

