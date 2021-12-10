Imran Khan proposed to make Pakistan a mediator between the United States and China.





Highlights Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spat poison at RSS and Modi government Islamabad 2021 Conclave Imran said – RSS divides Brahmin ideology He also sang the Kashmir melody, accusing the Modi government of failing to do not talk.

Islamabad Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Singing the Kashmir melody, Modi again spits poison against the government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Addressing the 2021 Islamabad conclave, he said the Brahmin-based SSR ideology treats India’s 50-60 crore minorities as second-class citizens. Imran Khan also said Kashmir is a threat to the stability of South Asia.

The Kashmir issue has taken South Asia hostage. In his speech on the regional situation, Imran Khan said that all of South Asia is being held hostage by the Kashmir issue. We have done our best to contact the Indian government, but it is with great sadness that we do not receive any positive response. We also invited Prime Minister Modi, but gradually realized that this was seen as our weakness.

Imran Khan said – take action against DLP rioters, Pakistani military responds – no … no. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and it is very difficult to negotiate with this ideology, ”he said. Moreover, anyone who reads the ideology of the RSS organization, looking at the statements of its founder, it is difficult for such people to converse with us.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet are tasked with rescuing missing persons: Pakistani court ideology ‘Brahmin-centered SSR’ Imran has said that what is happening in India is not just our misfortune, especially the misfortune of Kashmir is the great misfortune of the Indians. If it is such a large country, it has at least 50 to 60 million minorities. The ideology of the Brahmin RSS… expels 50 to 60 crore of people. Imran said that the marginalization of certain social classes will have a severe impact on Indian society and others.

Why is Putin’s visit to India a major setback for Pakistan? Imran left the dream of Russian weapons in sight, Pakistani prime minister says: marginalized people become fundamentalists Pakistani prime minister said history tells you when you throw people away [] You put them aside and you also make them extremists. Imran said that in his opinion, problems solved by military means and wars were prone to miscalculation. Those who decide to solve problems through war have two characteristics: they do not learn from history and are proud of their weapons.

