China continues to exploit US universities to boost military modernization, report says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China continues to rely on its connections with dozens of U.S. universities to collect what it considers sensitive information in a collaborative effort to bolster its military modernization, according to a report released this week.

A report released Thursday by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies think tank found that China is using its existing relationships with US universities to collect information and technological know-how “to achieve Chinese military domination.”

THE HOUSE TAKES MEASURES TO CONDEMN AND PUNISH CHINA FOR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AGAINST OUIGHRES

“The Chinese civilian university system plays a major role in the Chinese military-industrial complex, including its nuclear and cyber-espionage programs,” said the report find. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “ordered” civilian universities and all students to adhere to its strategy of military-civilian fusion to integrate military, civilian and commercial investments to “advance China’s interests.” .

The report found that there are 34 US universities that continue to work with the Confucius Institutes (CI), which are CCP-sponsored programs meant to promote educational and cultural ties around the world.

The study found that four US universities, including Stanford University, University of California at Santa Barbara, University of Utah, and Pacific Lutheran University in Washington, have open partnerships with Chinese universities that have been reported as allegedly supporting China’s nuclear program.

A spokesperson for the University of Utah said it will end its partnership with the Confucius Institute in June 2023 when their contract is expected to end. But added: “We had no fear that the American institute was a hub for espionage or propaganda.”

“The institute has played an important role in increasing linguistic and cultural knowledge about China among the people of Utah,” Chris Nelson, acting director of marketing and communications at the university, told Fox News. .

Fox News could not immediately reach out to other universities for comment.

A TRADE AGREEMENT WITH CHINA THE STRANGLED AMERICAN DREAM: RUBIO

The United States saw a decline in the number of universities allowing CI programs between 2018 and 2021, after Congress passed a law prohibiting universities from receiving certain types of funding from the Department of Defense (DOD ) if they hosted institutes sponsored by the CCP. The legislative change resulted in the closure of 79 CI programs.

CI programs are not illegal, and universities that continue to work with their “sister” programs may do so because they have not been affected by the DOD funding cuts. But Craig Singleton, author of the report, argued that there must be additional safeguards in place to protect information that the United States does not classify as sensitive.

“Not all academic collaborations with China come with risk, but Confucius Institutes do more than just provide language training,” Singleton told Fox News.

Singleton said Beijing is collecting knowledge on everything from basic education taught on US college campuses to cutting-edge research that is “not technically classified,” but that has potential military benefits for the CCP.

“China is keen to exploit the cleavages in our defenses to acquire information it considers sensitive and treating this as a simple law enforcement issue only contributes to China’s strategy,” Singleton said. . “Because that ignores China’s passive collection of information in support of its military objectives. “

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Singleton highlighted the findings in his report that professors and students in the CI program were caught engaging in illicit activity while in the United States.

“The threat is not moot,” Singleton told Fox News. “There is a good chance that we have only discovered a small fraction of this criminal activity.”

Fox News was unable to immediately contact China’s Foreign Ministry for comment.