Boris Johnson warned 22,000 people will run out of money before care ceiling arrives

Age UK has revealed 15 elderly and vulnerable people a day are already using the last of their money to pay for social care

Labor say nearly 22,000 elderly and vulnerable people will be strapped for cash before Boris Johnson’s care cap goes into effect.

The PM must introduce a lifetime limit of 86,000 healthcare costs – but not before October 2023.

Labor MPs and rebel Tory MPs oppose the plan because those with a home and savings worth as little as 100,000 risk losing 80% of everything.

Only the better-off will be able to afford to keep their higher-value homes under the program.

Elaine Yates, 72, has already spent 45,000 on additional care for her husband Michael, 76, who suffered from a stroke 18 years ago and now suffers from diabetes, cancer and dementia.















The extra professional help allows her to look after him in their one bed bungalow in Irchester, Northants rather than putting him in a house.

But under the new rules, this money will not be taken into account when the cap is introduced.

Elaine said: We will never be able to support ourselves and eventually we will lose our home.

A system in which the rich get off lightly while those like us still have to pay is simply cruel.

Michael could have been taken care of. But hes my husband and I chose to give up my career as a shoe manager to look after him full time.

The couple are now living off state and army pensions from Michaels, 12 years in the military.

Analysis of the work of social assistance applications to local authorities shows that 10,450 adults will be cash-strapped over the next two years.

And 11,500 more have already done so in the two years it took Mr Johnson from pledging to finally solve the social services crisis to making proposals.

But shadow welfare minister Liz Kendall said: He has no plan to get there, let alone reform welfare.

It will not prevent people from being forced to sell their homes and does nothing to help those in need of care at this time. It is unfair and wrong.

Caroline Abrahams of Age UK added: People with the fewest assets, usually living in the Midlands and North, will be particularly disadvantaged.

Only those whose homes are worth a lot of money, usually in London and the South East, stand to gain.

The Tories tore up the previous scheme of how the ceiling worked out by economist Sir Andrew Dilnot in 2011.

His recommendation that payments from local authorities would be used to meet the cap was accepted by the coalition government in 2014, but abandoned by David Cameron when he took office a year later.

Sir Andrew said he was very disappointed that poorer retirees had to pay more out of their own pockets.

In the new system, a person with starting assets of 100,000 would end up with 20,000 while someone with 270,000 would keep 184,000.

A new health and social care tax due to be introduced next year will cost 20,000 workers an extra $ 130 – and unlike national insurance, even active retirees will have to pay it.