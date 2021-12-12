Politics
Boris Johnson warned 22,000 people will run out of money before care ceiling arrives
Exclusive:
Age UK has revealed 15 elderly and vulnerable people a day are already using the last of their money to pay for social care
Image: Abel Mitj Varela)
Labor say nearly 22,000 elderly and vulnerable people will be strapped for cash before Boris Johnson’s care cap goes into effect.
And Age UK has revealed that 15 a day are already using the last of their money to pay for social care.
The PM must introduce a lifetime limit of 86,000 healthcare costs – but not before October 2023.
Labor MPs and rebel Tory MPs oppose the plan because those with a home and savings worth as little as 100,000 risk losing 80% of everything.
Only the better-off will be able to afford to keep their higher-value homes under the program.
Elaine Yates, 72, has already spent 45,000 on additional care for her husband Michael, 76, who suffered from a stroke 18 years ago and now suffers from diabetes, cancer and dementia.
The extra professional help allows her to look after him in their one bed bungalow in Irchester, Northants rather than putting him in a house.
But under the new rules, this money will not be taken into account when the cap is introduced.
Elaine said: We will never be able to support ourselves and eventually we will lose our home.
A system in which the rich get off lightly while those like us still have to pay is simply cruel.
Michael could have been taken care of. But hes my husband and I chose to give up my career as a shoe manager to look after him full time.
The couple are now living off state and army pensions from Michaels, 12 years in the military.
Analysis of the work of social assistance applications to local authorities shows that 10,450 adults will be cash-strapped over the next two years.
And 11,500 more have already done so in the two years it took Mr Johnson from pledging to finally solve the social services crisis to making proposals.
But shadow welfare minister Liz Kendall said: He has no plan to get there, let alone reform welfare.
It will not prevent people from being forced to sell their homes and does nothing to help those in need of care at this time. It is unfair and wrong.
Caroline Abrahams of Age UK added: People with the fewest assets, usually living in the Midlands and North, will be particularly disadvantaged.
Only those whose homes are worth a lot of money, usually in London and the South East, stand to gain.
The Tories tore up the previous scheme of how the ceiling worked out by economist Sir Andrew Dilnot in 2011.
His recommendation that payments from local authorities would be used to meet the cap was accepted by the coalition government in 2014, but abandoned by David Cameron when he took office a year later.
Sir Andrew said he was very disappointed that poorer retirees had to pay more out of their own pockets.
In the new system, a person with starting assets of 100,000 would end up with 20,000 while someone with 270,000 would keep 184,000.
A new health and social care tax due to be introduced next year will cost 20,000 workers an extra $ 130 – and unlike national insurance, even active retirees will have to pay it.
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-warned-22000-people-25674653
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]