Capitol Attack panel sees PowerPoint outlining plan for Trump to stage coup





Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill a PowerPoint recommending then-US President Donald Trump to declare a national security emergency in order to return to the presidency.

The fact that Mr Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the attack on Capitol Hill which detailed means of staging a coup suggests that he was at least aware of Mr Trump’s efforts and his allies to prevent Joe Bidens’ certification from taking place on January 6.

The PowerPoint, titled Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for Jan.6, made several recommendations for Mr. Trump to pursue in order to retain the presidency for a second term based on debunked lies and conspiracies about widespread electoral fraud.

Mr Meadows handed over a version of the PowerPoint presentation he received in an email and spanned 38 pages, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Guardian reviewed a second 36-page PowerPoint version marked for release with metadata as of January 5, which had some differences from what the select committee had received. But the PowerPoint title and its recommendations have remained the same, the source said.

Senators and members of Congress should first be made aware of foreign interference, the PowerPoint said, at which point Mr. Trump could declare a national emergency, declare all electronic votes invalid and ask Congress to agree to it. a constitutionally acceptable remedy.

The PowerPoint also outlined three options for then-Vice President Mike Pence to abuse his largely ceremonial role during the joint session of Congress on January 6, when Joe Biden was due to be certified president and fired. unilaterally Mr. Trump in the White House.

Three options

Pence could pursue one of three options, the PowerPoint said: sit down Mr. Trump’s voter lists despite Democrats’ objections in key states, reject Biden voter lists, or delay certification to allow for verification and a count of legal ballots only. .

The final option for Mr. Pence is similar to an option that was put forward simultaneously on January 4 and 5 by Trump’s lieutenants led by attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, as well as Trump strategist Steve Bannon, working at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC.

The Guardian revealed last week that between the late evening of January 5 and the early hours of January 6, after Mr. Pence refused to go ahead with such plans, Mr. Trump then went on to asked his lieutenants how to prevent Mr. Bidens’ certification from taking place entirely. .

The PowerPoint recommendations for Trump and Pence were based on wild and unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud, including that the Chinese have systematically taken control of our electoral system in eight key battlefield states.

Then-Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and his predecessor Bill Barr, both of whom were appointed by Mr. Trump, had already determined on January 5 that there was no sufficient evidence of electoral fraud to change the 2020 election result.

House investigators said they became aware of the PowerPoint after it surfaced in more than 6,000 documents Mr Meadows handed to the select committee. The PowerPoint was to be presented on the Hill, a reference to Congress, the panel said.

The PowerPoint was presented on Jan. 4 to a number of Republican senators and members of Congress, the source said. Lawyers for Mr. Trumps working at the Willard Hotel have not seen the presentation, according to a source familiar with the matter.

But the select committee said it found in documents handed over by Mr Meadows his text messages with a congressman, who informed Mr Meadows of a highly controversial plan to send voters lists for Mr Trump to the joint session of Congress.

Mr. Meadows replied: I love it.

Mr Trumps ‘former chief of staff had turned over the documents to the select committee until the cooperation agreement broke on Tuesday, when Mr Meadows’ lawyer Terwilliger abruptly told House investigators that Meadows would no longer help the investigation.

The select committee said on Wednesday that in response it would send Meadows to criminal prosecution for defying a subpoena. Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress would take place next week.

The select committee will meet next week to present a report recommending that the House cite Mr. Meadows for contempt of Congress and refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution, Thompson said in a statement. Guardian

